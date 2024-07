‘U.S. Senator Mark Warner is attempting to assemble a group of Democratic senators to ask Joe Biden to exit the presidential race after last week's debate performance, the Washington Post reported on Friday, citing two unidentified people with knowledge of the effort.

Warner, the chair of the Senate Intelligence Committee, earlier this week was contacting Democratic senators about a possible meeting on Monday to discuss Biden's campaign, a source familiar told Reuters on Friday.’

