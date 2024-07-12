When you have lost confidence of the Intelligence community, then it is GAME OVER! Biden has lost this e.g. after Biden's 'big boy' presser, congressman Jim Hines, top democrat on house Intelligence
committee, told him GET OUT! Also, on senate side, U.S. Senator Mark Warner chair of the Senate Intelligence Committee, wants Biden OUT! Biden LOST the Intelligence community, getting on Trump train
‘U.S. Senator Mark Warner is attempting to assemble a group of Democratic senators to ask Joe Biden to exit the presidential race after last week's debate performance, the Washington Post reported on Friday, citing two unidentified people with knowledge of the effort.
Warner, the chair of the Senate Intelligence Committee, earlier this week was contacting Democratic senators about a possible meeting on Monday to discuss Biden's campaign, a source familiar told Reuters on Friday.’
Alexander MAGA COVID News; a PCR manufactured COVID pandemic is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
If you wish to give a donation to help, you can at:
Zelle:
sr7283@gmail.com
Or Ko-Fi
Ko-fi.com/drpauleliasalexander
Or to my address at:
150 South 8th Street
Unit 170
Lewiston, New York
14092
Please consider support of a good company Drs. McCullough, Risch, Thorp, myself support (they are our sponsors), The Wellness Company; see the emergency preparation kit (with antibiotics you were denied by doctors, pharmacists, governments during the fraud COVID), first aid kit, travel emergency kit, contagion control kit etc. Please consider the SPIKE SUPPORT (spike protein DETOX dissolving) formula with NATTOKINASE as well as the triple formula (SPIKE SUPPORT, BROMELAIN, CIRCUMIN)
Alexander MAGA COVID News; a PCR manufactured COVID pandemic is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Joe is no longer needed.
What did the barber say? "NEXT!"
Some say the intelligence apparatus runs the US much like it runs Russia...and Israel, too? Most countries?
Likewise for Trudeau's 'Chinadian intelligence community', I suppose. Perhaps we could include the NATO military establishment and its proponents of war.