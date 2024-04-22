When you understand that this iconic photo was a LIE, staged, a pure lie, not real events, & admitted so now, you grasp, with Operation Northwoods, what a government is capable of in lying to you
IMO, Bin Laden was not real, nothing about it; a bogey man; fake; he was not KILLED as they said...George Bush Jr. killed many innocent people in the middle east for a lie; our soldiers died for a lie
They were looking at a blank screen, Hilary’s gestures were made up…
Alexander COVID News_a PCR manufactured fake COVID pandemic is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Osama Bin Laden was a CIA OPERATIVE. His American name was Tim Osman. I cannot stand this earth. Nothing but lies and treachery and disgusting evil criminals who are never held accountable.
Now we see the perimeters of our MATRIX-
They want us DEAD ☠️
🙏DEFY THEM!!!