When you understand the interconnection between the CIA's + DoD's biological weapons program Operation Paperclip bringing Nazi scientists to the US 1945, Nixon shutting it down 1969, Fort Detrick,
Obama shutting it down in 2014 yet Fauci shopping it out to Ukraine (biological weapons program, he was paid double salary due to this CZAR role at NIAID) & vaccine development
Any biological weapons, research program, for battlefield bioweapons MUST have a vaccine program FIRST to ensure you develop vaccines to inoculate yourself and troops else you will succumb to what bioweapons you are playing with…thus I argue, the vaccine research and vaccine arena really is an offshoot or part and parcel of a bioweapons program and had we not had a bioweapons program, we would not have vaccines. It has taken on a life of its own now, money making. I am just trying to link all these entities to make it make sense for me and I may be missing something. You cannot have a bioweapons program unless you have a simultaneous vaccine program. Together and thus are all vaccine programs linked to bioweapons research? In some manner? Did we invent or develop vaccine programs to support CIA and DoD etc. bioweapons programs? In other words, are vaccine programs really bioweapon programs and are vaccines really bioweapons?
1)'Operation Paperclip' (secret American intelligence program with > than 1600 German scientists, engineers, technicians came from former Nazi Germany to U.S.) at end WW II, 2) then Nixon's ending of (substack.com)
Alexander MAGA Trump news; fake PCR created non-pandemic is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Nazi ideology was only defeated militarily and temporarily in WW2. Dulles, Hoover and the rest of the Nazi lovers in the US made sure it lived on. The genocidal ideology of the Covid bioweapon jabs is proof positive.
Zelenskyy is a CIA agent selected for his acting abilities. He takes orders from General Victoria Newland. The plan is to kill off a generation of young Ukrainian men and transfer Ukrainian land and resources to BlackRock. BlackRock will get all the rebuilding contracts as well. If the get Putin out as well, then the CIA will install a puppet there and slowly sell off the oil and gas to BlackRock t too.