Any biological weapons, research program, for battlefield bioweapons MUST have a vaccine program FIRST to ensure you develop vaccines to inoculate yourself and troops else you will succumb to what bioweapons you are playing with…thus I argue, the vaccine research and vaccine arena really is an offshoot or part and parcel of a bioweapons program and had we not had a bioweapons program, we would not have vaccines. It has taken on a life of its own now, money making. I am just trying to link all these entities to make it make sense for me and I may be missing something. You cannot have a bioweapons program unless you have a simultaneous vaccine program. Together and thus are all vaccine programs linked to bioweapons research? In some manner? Did we invent or develop vaccine programs to support CIA and DoD etc. bioweapons programs? In other words, are vaccine programs really bioweapon programs and are vaccines really bioweapons?

1)'Operation Paperclip' (secret American intelligence program with > than 1600 German scientists, engineers, technicians came from former Nazi Germany to U.S.) at end WW II, 2) then Nixon's ending of (substack.com)