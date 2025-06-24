the site from moving to a final weapon, then this is the success, and good one, by Trump, if this was the aim, but if Iran moved the uranium and/or other aspects of the nuke program elsewhere PRIOR, then all that was done was damage to that site. What is your view? Is this a legitimate question? I am no expert in this area but asking some questions. I stand with Trump as POTUS to succeed. It is clear deadly nuclear weapons in the hands of unstable rogue regimes is a huge problem. I ran has threatened to use nukes on USA of they got them. There is lots in this you or I do not know and so we seek to make sense. We pray for the safety of our military always and for no loss of life on both sides…no innocent life etc. and that US foreign policy is a legitimate.

‘A day after President Trump declared that Iran’s nuclear program had been “completely and totally obliterated” by American bunker-busting bombs and a barrage of missiles, the actual state of the program seemed far more murky, with senior officials conceding they did not know the fate of Iran’s stockpile of near-bomb-grade uranium.’

BUT…

the issue is, key issue is that we have no idea in terms of is/was Iran's nuclear capacity to build weapons have been destroyed or how much of it is degraded...but we know they got lots of enriched uranium, near weapons grade, for crude, dirty bombs??? suitcase bombs? we know many around them can if they can and will give Iran nukes...or help them…this situation is very dangerous...very dangerous...focus on Pakistan, North Korea other nuke states...who will help Iran. I am writing based on reports over the years. Lots of what I say and you is still speculation...we just do not know and to fully trust even our own governments on being honest is wanting a picker thorn bush inserted up your ass. don’t forget Iraq and Afghanistan and even Libya and the lies and Gulf of Tonkin etc. what about chemical and biological weapons? would Iran use them in an attack if had them? the world now is much more unsafe due to this s