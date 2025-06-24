Where is Iran's Uranium Stockpile? Both Vice President JD Vance & Rafael Grossi, the head of the International Atomic Energy Agency, acknowledged questions about the whereabouts of Iran’s stockpile
of near-bomb-grade nuclear material? Key question: if the site struck by US military contained bomb grade enriched uranium, where is the radiation leak? where is evidence? If the aim was to stop
the site from moving to a final weapon, then this is the success, and good one, by Trump, if this was the aim, but if Iran moved the uranium and/or other aspects of the nuke program elsewhere PRIOR, then all that was done was damage to that site. What is your view? Is this a legitimate question? I am no expert in this area but asking some questions. I stand with Trump as POTUS to succeed. It is clear deadly nuclear weapons in the hands of unstable rogue regimes is a huge problem. I ran has threatened to use nukes on USA of they got them. There is lots in this you or I do not know and so we seek to make sense. We pray for the safety of our military always and for no loss of life on both sides…no innocent life etc. and that US foreign policy is a legitimate.
‘A day after President Trump declared that Iran’s nuclear program had been “completely and totally obliterated” by American bunker-busting bombs and a barrage of missiles, the actual state of the program seemed far more murky, with senior officials conceding they did not know the fate of Iran’s stockpile of near-bomb-grade uranium.’
BUT…
the issue is, key issue is that we have no idea in terms of is/was Iran's nuclear capacity to build weapons have been destroyed or how much of it is degraded...but we know they got lots of enriched uranium, near weapons grade, for crude, dirty bombs??? suitcase bombs? we know many around them can if they can and will give Iran nukes...or help them…this situation is very dangerous...very dangerous...focus on Pakistan, North Korea other nuke states...who will help Iran. I am writing based on reports over the years. Lots of what I say and you is still speculation...we just do not know and to fully trust even our own governments on being honest is wanting a picker thorn bush inserted up your ass. don’t forget Iraq and Afghanistan and even Libya and the lies and Gulf of Tonkin etc. what about chemical and biological weapons? would Iran use them in an attack if had them? the world now is much more unsafe due to this s
The satellites in space looking down on Iran should be able to spot any nuclear radiation from nuclear materials on the ground and they must be able to track the trucks which were seen on the ground, taking away the nuclear material and storing it somewhere else, prior to the possibility of Iran being bombed by America - so where is it and where was it taken to and was that area bombed too?
Ultimately, I think Trump did the right thing, win lose or draw on this and I saw a post which I copied which explains the Iran's and their thinking, which is of value here, in the decision making and why this step was necessarily taken: Why I Write about Islam: "If I had to choose between Christianity and Islam, I'd choose Christianity every single time." ~ prominent atheist, Richard Dawkins
So, let’s just keep that in mind. No other nation or group of people has this ultimate goal in their minds—to obliterate everyone else who does not agree with their religion. Nobody in this present day and age thinks like this but Muslims. I’m talking about true Muslims, not “extremists.” Any Muslim who is really honest has to acknowledge that this is the heart of Islam, this is what the Quran teaches and what Allah demands.
You can make it about oil, nuclear weapons, weapons of mass destruction, or whatever else you want, and certainly these are all immediately pressing issues. But ultimately whether you like it or not, this is a religious war between the Judeo-Christian and Islamic worlds. I know, some people just get so apocalyptically angry when they hear that, they start cursing me out (it’s the “Judeo” part that really sets them off).
Well, too bad. You can curse all you want, but it doesn’t change the truth.
Because most of the other powerful Arab nations are Sunni and Iran is Shia.
The hatred between these two groups goes all the way back to Mohammed’s death and the fight over who would inherit his position, which broke off into these two factions. I’m not getting into that here; that’s a whole other historical topic. I just want readers to understand how deep this hatred goes.
The first oil in the Middle East was discovered in Persia (now Iran) in 1908. Islam was founded 1,400 years ago. A hatred that has persisted that long does not end; it will take any excuse to keep the conflict going until one side obliterates the other.
The majority of Muslims are Sunnis - estimates suggest the figure is somewhere between 85% and 90%.
The Middle Eastern countries with the greatest proportion of Sunnis are Egypt, Jordan and Saudi Arabia, with Sunnis making up 90% or more of the population.
Shia make up roughly 10% of all Muslims, and globally their population is estimated between 154 to 200 million, according to a 2009 report from the Pew Forum.
Iran has the largest Shia majority, with more than 66 million making up nearly 90% of the population.
Shia are also in the majority in Iraq and Bahrain. There are sizable Shia communities in Kuwait, Yemen, Lebanon, Qatar, Syria, Saudi Arabia and the UAE.
In these predominately Sunni countries with large Shia communities, Shia often make up the poorest sections of society and see themselves as oppressed and discriminated against. This builds up even more hatred.
So, with that little bit of perspective in mind, let’s get back to Sinwar and Hamas. Not only Hamas, but the Houthis and Hezbollah are all proxies of Iran. They have been relentlessly bombing and terrorizing Israel for years. Keep that in mind and imagine how you would feel if it were bombs and terrorists constantly at your front door.
No doubt Sinwar hoped that October 7th would unite the Arab world—both Shia and Sunni—against Israel, their common enemy, but it didn’t work. The Iranian mullahs hoped they could increase their power in the region. That didn’t work either.
Karen Hunt aka KH Mezek Jun 23
5 reasons why Saudi Arabia v Iran don't like each other - in Layman's terms (USA & Saudi secret deal against Iran?)
These two countries battle for control of the Middle East. They do not like each other. 5 reasons why this is the case. Timeline included too!
The Contrarian Capitalist Jun 23
Given everything that is happening in the world at the moment, I thought it would be useful to break down why Saudi Arabia and Iran do not like each other.
We saw that the USA started bombing Iran over the weekend. The more I thought about it then the more it makes sense to me that Saudi Arabia is probably involved in some way behind the scenes.
The countries have been heated rivals for centuries. The more that we scratch at the surface and try to play 5D chess, then the more it seems apparent that Saudi involvement in recent events is likely in my opinion.
I have no proof of this but the more I try and put the pieces of the puzzle together, then the more this makes sense to me.
NB - This is a Layman’s terms article. I have tried to break it down as simply as possible. I fully appreciate and respect that there are likely to be other in-depth undertones present.
5 reasons why Saudi Arabia v Iran don't like each other
1. Religious Divide – Sunni v Shia Islam
Saudi Arabia is a Sunni-majority country and sees itself as the leader of the Sunni Muslim world.
Iran is a Shia-majority country and promotes itself as the leader of the Shia world.
This split goes back to the 7th century and the debate about who should succeed the Prophet Muhammad
Theological roots of the Sunni–Shia split were never healed and became institutionalized over centuries. Think Catholicism v Protestantism in the Western World.
2. Geopolitical Rivalry
Both nations struggle to compete for dominance in the Middle East.
Modern-day hostility is less about theology (i.e. reason 1) and more about power and influence.
Iran supports groups like Hezbollah (Lebanon), the Assad regime (Syria), and the Houthis (Yemen).
Saudi Arabia backs Sunni governments and factions, and has fought against Iranian-aligned forces, especially in Yemen.
3. Opposing Foreign Policies
Iran promotes “resistance” against the West and Israel, often through non-state proxies such as those mentioned in section 2.
Saudi Arabia has traditionally aligned with the U.S. and the West, although that’s changing slightly in recent years.
This is also why it would not be surprising to find out if Saudi Arabia and the USA have a ‘‘behind the scenes’’ deal/plan and that the USA implemented the first part of this this weekend gone.
4. Natural Resources
Both countries are major oil producers in OPEC. They often clash over aspects such as production levels and pricing strategy.
If Oil is affected and the price goes higher, that combined with Saudi Arabia being able to increase production, then who benefits and who loses in the current situation? Should the Strait of Hormuz be closed? then it’s likely that Saudi Arabia wins and Iran loses.
5. Historic Flashpoints
1979 Iranian Revolution: Iran shifted from a monarchy (like Saudi Arabia has) to an Islamic Republic. It sought to export its revolutionary model, threatening monarchies like that of Saudi Arabia.
1980s - Modern Day: Both sides supported/support opposing groups in various regional conflicts (e.g., Lebanon, Iraq, Bahrain). See point 2.
2016: Diplomatic ties were severed after Saudi Arabia executed the Shia cleric Nimr al-Nimr. Iranian protesters subsequently stormed the Saudi Arabian embassy in Tehran.
These are the 5 main reasons why these two countries do not like each other.
They got it somewhere else. Word is, when they launched a counter attack on the US base, they gave advance notice of it. And that it was just a symbolic thing for the home audience, strike for a strike honor kind of thing. I thought it was unusual. But seeming this now, it makes sense. We didn't inflict the damage we expected, and they met their honor obligations without notching the temperature up any more on the thing.