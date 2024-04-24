Where is the damn Republican congress? the GOP congress? Speaker Mike Johnson? we gave them the power, where are they as Trump is violated? they are same as the Democrats, it is a uni-party & Trump
best understand that all those bitches are snakes, these are all snakes working together to take him out! Now GP shows us big STONES Judge Cannon unmasking redacted documents showing Biden WH links
I believe SCOTUS will soon end it all!
‘Judge Aileen Cannon on Monday ordered key evidence in Jack Smith’s classified documents case to be unredacted.
The newly unredacted documents revealed Biden’s White House had direct ties to the Mar-a-Lago raid. The Biden Regime was also directly tied to Jack Smith’s investigation despite claims to the contrary from US Attorney General Merrick Garland.
Before with redactions: Jack Smith wanted to hide the fact that the National Archives had several conversations with the Biden White House.’
The fact is that biden is directly involved in all of the cases against Trump.
Traitor biden admitted what his plan was from early on:
https://twitter.com/BigFish3000/status/1737500348900671797
Biden knew he could not legitimately beat Trump.
Here he is admitting he would collude with the courts to keep Donald Trump from becoming President again.
Anyone who was paying attention already knew what was going on.
OUR BIGGEST PROBLEM IS AGAIN THE LYING CORRUPT MEDIA WHO REFUSES TO REPORT ACTUAL NEWS!!!
I could post thousands of pages on this subject.
biden violated federal law and the Constitution in obtaining a search warrant for Mar a Lago!
In the ny case we have this:
https://www.nytimes.com/2022/12/05/nyregion/alvin-bragg-trump-investigation.html
Matthew Colangelo, 48, worked in the Obama admin as a senior Labor Department official joined the DA’s office as senior counsel in Dec. 2022.
He was appointed acting associate AG in 2021 when Biden took office, the third highest-ranking at the DOJ.
https://mobile.twitter.com/DC_Draino/status/1637879176853172226
https://www.justice.gov/opa/speech/acting-associate-attorney-general-matthew-colangelo-delivers-remarks-listening-session
Now why would the 3rd highest ranking official at the doj quit that job to prosecute the ny case after the FEC, doj, and the former ny ag refused the case?
The stench of this corruption needs to be broadcast on a 24/7 loop until everyone wakes the fk up!!!
its all for show. we are watching a movie a bad one but a movie and Johnson made people mad but we dont know what went down behind the curtain so i for one am just going to wait before i judge anyone. Jack is illegal so everything he does is bs