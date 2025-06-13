USA is the only nation to have used such deadly weapons on civilians in Japan and again, I am not discussing the reason, just the facts.

Iran having nuclear weapons would have meant the end to Israel and to Iran for Israel would have certainly used its nuclear weapons to incinerate Iran too…in response, both would have ended and then USA, China, Russia, Pakistan, India, all of them would have started slinging nukes all over for they would have entered, had no choice.

My statement here is simple, Iran could not have been allowed to develop nuclear weapon capability, and not even toward Israel but for global security. There is a chance it would have fallen into nefarious hands. And used devastatingly.

Whether you like or support Israel or not, today the world is safer due to destruction of Iran’s nuclear program if the extent of the bombing by Israel is accurate.

Sadly, we came to that. If bad nefarious malevolent people are destroyed, then that too is good. I will never support anyone or entity who seeks to destroy another or groups of people due to differences in religion or ideology etc. And no one is perfect, USA is not perfect, and no one is. But I stand with USA. I stand with Canada. It is the power-hungry greedy money whorish leadership of these rogue nefarious nations that is the key, and they hold their peoples hostage. The peoples are not their governments. In no nation. The peoples represent the best. We must settle things always in courts and at the ballot box. In USA and beyond. It is clear, the Mossad runs global intelligence. Their work the last few years and maybe in the making 30 years now, is staggering and breath taking.

No nuclear weapon capability, even delayed for 20 more years, in the hands of Iran, is a great thing. The move must be to protect peace loving civil people from harm. They must not pay the price of their governments.