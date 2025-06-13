Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dr. Paul Alexander's avatar
Dr. Paul Alexander
37m

God bless America

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies by Dr. Paul Alexander and others
Dave S's avatar
Dave S
41m

Oh, please, Paul. I've been hearing "Iran is six months away from having a nuclear weapon" for 35 fucking years.

And our very own IC says there is no evidence that Iran has a nuclear weapons program.

Iran also pledged to "non-proliferation" in its agreement with Russia signed in January 2025.

As a sovereign nation, Iran has the right to pursue a nuclear program, be it for civilan or defense purposes.

BTW, when is the last time Iran has attacked a foreign country (shooting at the USS Liberty doesn't count)?

The hypocrisy that Israel can have a nuclear weapon but none of its neighbors is absurd. Meanwhile, Israel continues to bomb Yemen, Syria, Gaza, and, of course, Iran.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies
26 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Paul
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture