military, our border agents…when Iran is prevented from developing nuclear bombs it is to protect Americans in America and outside…to protect the world. America is the last beacon of hope…it is in trouble courtesy Biden, Obama, Bush, Harris et al., RINOs, leftists, even some Republicans, deepstate…that type…these people set US on a path to destruction…the SQUAD…let us hope these people right their insane lunatic heads…and join normalcy…we pray for them…until then, we guard our second and use it when our life is threatened…we work together, left and right, to safeguard USA and protect her.

The world owes America deep thanks for keeping it safe still…everyone, Americans, the world, owe our founding fathers praise for the 2nd amendment…the magic of it! the power of it! we must remain armed to our teeth and be prepared to maliciously kill the evil feral animal when they seek to end our lives. If life is imminently threatened, kill the 6th century medieval beast. HAVE NO MERCY. They come to rape and kill, so answer them. Teach our daughters to protect themselves if life is threatened. Also, I am so for the blue, if you go about life and ever see a police officer (s) under attack, life threatened by the feral beasts out there, the BLMs and antifas and criminals, do not go by, call the police but you MUST stop and help…help them survive. Help them take down the perp…Do not be afraid. Use maximal force on anyone seeking to harm a police officer (s), military officer, border agent, even our Secret Service agents…they deserve your help.

MAGA!