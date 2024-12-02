Dr. Scott Gottlieb, the former U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) commissioner during Donald Trump's first presidency, raised alarm on Friday about the nomination of Robert F. Kennedy Jr. as secretary of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), warning that Kennedy Jr.'s policies could lead to a resurgence of preventable childhood infectious diseases that would have dire consequences for public health.

The selection of vaccine skeptic Kennedy Jr. to President-elect Trump's Cabinet as HHS secretary has startled many doctors and medical experts, with Dr. Ashish Jha, a former Biden administration COVID-19 coordinator and the dean of Brown University's School of Public Health, calling it an "extraordinarily bad choice."'

"I think if RFK follows through on his intentions and I believe he will, and I believe he can, it will cost lives in this country," Gottlieb said, adding that this could start "on day one."

Trump spat out Gottlied like a used drill bit, no use, he was sub-optimal and not suitable but then again, we got worse, Trump made a catastrophic mistake with Hahn, we got Hahn who gave Pfizer and Moderna EUAs for the Malone et al. deadly gene mRNA vaccine then jumped ship to Moderna for big money!

