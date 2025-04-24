Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

Prof. Fred Nazar
1h

Rand Paul is right: DOGE didn't even dare to touch the Military Industrial Complex. Trillions could be saved from the Black "Budget", which is used for surveillance of all US citizens.

In part, 9/11 was an inside job to cover the loss of 2 Trillion the Pentagon couldn't account for.

Show 10 secs in the middle of this video (who doesn’t have 10 seconds for you)

https://odysee.com/@ImpossiblyWackedOutWorld:f/WTC-7-Free-Falling:8

(caveat about the beginning: pot destroys your brain + “Raises Risk of Heart Attack and Stroke”)

9/11: two "planes", yet 8 towers down. WTC7 imploded, free falling on its footprint, in a controlled demolition. It was out of reach as well as the unblemished Deutsche Bank. All 7 World Trade Center towers and that bank needed to be rebuilt, not the closer towers not belonging to World Trade Center...

The “owner” took an insurance policy for the WTC against terrorism, months before, when no one was taking them … he didn’t show up for work on 9/11 … just as his 2 grown up siblings.

The inside information about the FUTURE 9/11 event helped masons make trillions by shorting the stock exchange: the records were deleted by the SEC so they wouldn't be prosecuted !!!

https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/911-2-planes-3-towers

- Apart from sin-empowered demons, what is their main source of power? NOT a coincidence that the USA left dollar convertibility to gold in 1971, precisely triggering the exponential government deficit coupled with the trade deficit and inflation.

Taking down central banking doesn't solve the problem. Their source of free endless money is counterfeiting, fractional reserve banking and financial instruments (e.g. derivatives, debt over debt, compound interest above real growth, etc.). Also, insider information, sabotage, infiltration, manufactured news and events to create profitable market-movements.

This is the Achilles’ heel of all nations: the SSS (Satanic Secret Societies such as masonry) create trillions out of thin air and launder them through their Banks, foundations, and foreign loans and “aid”, with which they buy puppeticians and seats in the boards of the Federal Reserve (the only private-run Central Bank in the world), judiciary, corporations, media, healthcare, universities, foundations, political parties, etc.

The masons’ worst nightmare is that the daydreaming majority wakes up, finds out their crimes, and seek justice. We are a million to one. Until they achieve the CBDC digi-tatorship, they are walking on a tight rope.

We've got a very small window of opportunity to fight or ... die (they want to murder 95% of us).

President John Quincy Adams: “Masonry ought forever to be abolished. It is wrong - essentially wrong - a seed of evil, which can never produce any good.”

Satanic Secret Societies for dummies:

https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/sss-for-dummies

Who are The Powers That SHOULDN'T Be ?

https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/criminal-intent

https://www.coreysdigs.com/global/who-is-they/

The end of money and freedom

https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/uncle-sam-altman

LBJ killed JFK for the Federal Reserve, Nam and the Israel A-bomb

https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/lbj-killed-jfk

Weaponization of Justice: no democracy with Freemasonry!

https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/petition-free-reiner-fuellmich

https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/weaponization-of-justice

Illuminati David Rockefeller, finest quotes:

https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/david-rockefeller-illuminati

Confessions of ex illuminati Ronald Bernard:

https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/confessions-of-illuminati-ronald

Illuminati Attali, finest quotes:

https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/attali-illuminati-finest-quotes

Chisholm, father of the WHO’s global pedophilia

https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/brock-chisholm-father-of-the-whos

Ex mason Serge Abad-Gallardo:

https://www.ncregister.com/interview/confessions-of-a-former-freemason-officer-converted-to-catholicism

16 laws we need to exit Prison Planet

https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/laws-to-exit-planet-prison

Please share, not the articles, but the information! The messenger expendable. Saving the free world, is not!

Jorge Fernandez's avatar
Jorge Fernandez
41mEdited

The *ONLY* place I've ever seen Rand Paul show some spine is wagging his tongue. As for REAL actions - naming names, detailing crimes, and seeking prison sentences, confiscation of loot, and possible even an execution or two - Rand is never seen in the front lines, he just TALKS from the rear. It's been that way for *everything* - the "pandemic", the Fed, ... you name it. He's like all of them - all bark, no bite.

