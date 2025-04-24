While many Republican congresspersons & Senators sit there & in cabinet as bobblehead 'yes-men' and women, silent, Rand Paul is showing spine, asking questions & pushing back for the American people
when he thinks actions could be harmful; others sit there and eat the cake and enjoy the wine & cheese and photos; to me, FAILURES! I support Trump but he makes mistakes & you must call him on it!
‘WASHINGTON—Many Republican lawmakers lie low when they have differences with President Trump. Sen. Rand Paul has taken the opposite approach.
“Congress needs to grow a spine, and Congress needs to stand up for its prerogatives,” the Kentucky Republican told reporters, complaining that Trump relied on a national-emergency law to impose tariffs that Paul believes should be controlled by lawmakers. His comments came just days after he was one of only two GOP senators to vote against the party’s budget framework that is key to Trump’s tax cuts, saying it didn’t do enough to reduce the deficit.’
Rand Paul is right: DOGE didn't even dare to touch the Military Industrial Complex. Trillions could be saved from the Black "Budget", which is used for surveillance of all US citizens.
In part, 9/11 was an inside job to cover the loss of 2 Trillion the Pentagon couldn't account for.
Show 10 secs in the middle of this video (who doesn’t have 10 seconds for you)
https://odysee.com/@ImpossiblyWackedOutWorld:f/WTC-7-Free-Falling:8
(caveat about the beginning: pot destroys your brain + “Raises Risk of Heart Attack and Stroke”)
9/11: two "planes", yet 8 towers down. WTC7 imploded, free falling on its footprint, in a controlled demolition. It was out of reach as well as the unblemished Deutsche Bank. All 7 World Trade Center towers and that bank needed to be rebuilt, not the closer towers not belonging to World Trade Center...
The “owner” took an insurance policy for the WTC against terrorism, months before, when no one was taking them … he didn’t show up for work on 9/11 … just as his 2 grown up siblings.
The inside information about the FUTURE 9/11 event helped masons make trillions by shorting the stock exchange: the records were deleted by the SEC so they wouldn't be prosecuted !!!
https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/911-2-planes-3-towers
- Apart from sin-empowered demons, what is their main source of power? NOT a coincidence that the USA left dollar convertibility to gold in 1971, precisely triggering the exponential government deficit coupled with the trade deficit and inflation.
Taking down central banking doesn't solve the problem. Their source of free endless money is counterfeiting, fractional reserve banking and financial instruments (e.g. derivatives, debt over debt, compound interest above real growth, etc.). Also, insider information, sabotage, infiltration, manufactured news and events to create profitable market-movements.
This is the Achilles’ heel of all nations: the SSS (Satanic Secret Societies such as masonry) create trillions out of thin air and launder them through their Banks, foundations, and foreign loans and “aid”, with which they buy puppeticians and seats in the boards of the Federal Reserve (the only private-run Central Bank in the world), judiciary, corporations, media, healthcare, universities, foundations, political parties, etc.
The masons’ worst nightmare is that the daydreaming majority wakes up, finds out their crimes, and seek justice. We are a million to one. Until they achieve the CBDC digi-tatorship, they are walking on a tight rope.
We've got a very small window of opportunity to fight or ... die (they want to murder 95% of us).
President John Quincy Adams: “Masonry ought forever to be abolished. It is wrong - essentially wrong - a seed of evil, which can never produce any good.”
Satanic Secret Societies for dummies:
https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/sss-for-dummies
Who are The Powers That SHOULDN'T Be ?
https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/criminal-intent
https://www.coreysdigs.com/global/who-is-they/
The end of money and freedom
https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/uncle-sam-altman
LBJ killed JFK for the Federal Reserve, Nam and the Israel A-bomb
https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/lbj-killed-jfk
Weaponization of Justice: no democracy with Freemasonry!
https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/petition-free-reiner-fuellmich
https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/weaponization-of-justice
Illuminati David Rockefeller, finest quotes:
https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/david-rockefeller-illuminati
Confessions of ex illuminati Ronald Bernard:
https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/confessions-of-illuminati-ronald
Illuminati Attali, finest quotes:
https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/attali-illuminati-finest-quotes
Chisholm, father of the WHO’s global pedophilia
https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/brock-chisholm-father-of-the-whos
Ex mason Serge Abad-Gallardo:
https://www.ncregister.com/interview/confessions-of-a-former-freemason-officer-converted-to-catholicism
16 laws we need to exit Prison Planet
https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/laws-to-exit-planet-prison
Please share, not the articles, but the information! The messenger expendable. Saving the free world, is not!
The *ONLY* place I've ever seen Rand Paul show some spine is wagging his tongue. As for REAL actions - naming names, detailing crimes, and seeking prison sentences, confiscation of loot, and possible even an execution or two - Rand is never seen in the front lines, he just TALKS from the rear. It's been that way for *everything* - the "pandemic", the Fed, ... you name it. He's like all of them - all bark, no bite.