CD4+ helper T cells and impacts on CD8+ cytotoxic T-cells (immune overload and exhaustion), leaving one at risk of infection, and ‘elevated levels of circulating spike protein compared to healthy controls’. This means that the Bourla Bancel Malone et al. mRNA vaccine-induced spike protein persists for way longer than we were told (‘found elevated levels of spike (S1 and full-472 length S) in circulation up to 709 days after vaccination among a subset with PVS, even 473 in those with no evidence of detectable SARS-CoV-2 infection’) and thus can be present systemically across the body to do maximal damage to the healthy tissues causing acute and chronic inflammation, damage to the cardiovascular system e.g. the endothelial lining of the vasculature etc.

This study is small sample sized and an observational residually confounded study that IMO did not employ ample procedural and statistical controls to help define ‘cause’. This demands that validation with stronger research methods and reproducibility is needed, so as to define whether these results are idiosyncratic or a stable, TROUBLING result of the mRNA vaccination sequelae.

Immunological and Antigenic Signatures Associated with Chronic Illnesses after COVID-19 Vaccination | medRxiv

Abstract

‘…a small fraction of the population reports a chronic debilitating condition after COVID-19 vaccination, often referred to as post- vaccination syndrome (PVS). To explore potential pathobiological features associated with PVS, we conducted a decentralized, cross-sectional study involving 42 PVS participants and 22 healthy controls enrolled in the Yale LISTEN study. Compared with controls, PVS participants exhibited differences in immune profiles, including reduced circulating memory and effector CD4 T cells (type 1 and type 2) and an increase in TNFα+ CD8 T cells. PVS participants also had lower anti-spike antibody titers, primarily due to fewer vaccine doses. Serological evidence of recent Epstein-Barr virus (EBV) reactivation was observed more frequently in PVS participants. Further, individuals with PVS exhibited elevated levels of circulating spike protein compared to healthy controls. These findings reveal potential immune differences in individuals with PVS that merit further investigation to better understand this condition and inform future research into diagnostic and therapeutic approaches.’

‘Compared with controls, participants with PVS had reduced CD4+ T cell 464 subsets in circulation (both Th1 and Th2) and an increased percentage of TNFα+ CD8 T 465 cells. Among cell populations of myeloid origin, cDC2 cells were reduced, and non-466 classical monocytes were elevated among PVS participants. Lower S-specific IgG 467 levels were observed in PVS mainly due to the limited vaccine doses received. 468 Additionally, serological evidence for recent EBV reactivation was also observed. Using 469 machine learning approaches, we further identified a set of 21 core predictive features 470 of PVS status within the LISTEN PVS cohort with potential for further validation and 471 biomarker identification. Most notably, we found elevated levels of spike (S1 and full-472 length S) in circulation up to 709 days after vaccination among a subset with PVS, even 473 in those with no evidence of detectable SARS-CoV-2 infection.’

___

You must not wait for another catastrophic crisis (at times manufactured but we are prevented from making our own basic personal decisions or accessing needed drugs and response tools) to catch you off-guard. We must take charge and be prepared today so that we can enjoy peace of mind tomorrow.

Enter the Wellness Company as a solution and a willing participant in the health care conversation. From telemedicine, prescriptions, memberships, and supplements, TWC is leading America with alternative choices to the traditional health care model.

If you wish to give a donation to help me, you can at:

Zelle:

sr7283@gmail.com

Or Ko-Fi

Ko-fi.com/drpauleliasalexander

Or to my address at:

150 South 8th Street

Unit 170

Lewiston, New York

14092

Alternatively, please consider going from an UNPAID subscriber or follower to a PAID at $5 per month or $30 per year. This can provide me help. If this is not possible at this time, this is ok, please remain a subscriber for FREE and there is no difference between FREE and PAID. No restrictions.

Please consider support of a good PATRIOT company (in this PATRIOT economy) Drs. McCullough, Risch, Thorp, myself support (they are our sponsors), The Wellness Company; see the emergency preparation kit (key component being antibiotics you were denied by doctors, pharmacists, governments during the fraud COVID), first aid kit, travel emergency kit, contagion control kit etc. Please consider the SPIKE SUPPORT (spike protein DETOX dissolving spike from mRNA vaccine, this is critical to remove spike form the mRNA vaccine/and DNA viral vector) formula with NATTOKINASE as well as the triple formula (SPIKE SUPPORT, BROMELAIN, CIRCUMIN)