Small number of studies and plagued with confounding/competing explanations, yet of huge utility!

‘compared with 2000 steps per day, 7000 steps per day was associated with a 47% lower risk of all-cause mortality (HR 0·53 [95% CI 0·46–0·60]; I2 =36·3; 14 studies), a 25% lower risk of cardiovascular disease incidence (HR 0·75 [0·67–0·85]; I2 =38·3%; six studies), a 47% lower risk of cardiovascular disease mortality (HR 0·53 [0·37–0·77]; I2 =78·2%; three studies), a non-significant 6% lower risk of cancer incidence (HR 0·94 [0·87–1·01]; I2 =73·7%; two studies), a 37% lower risk of cancer mortality (HR 0·63 [0·55–0·72]; I2 =64·5%; three studies), a 14% lower risk of type 2 diabetes (HR 0·86 [0·74–0·99]; I2 =48·5%; four studies), a 38% lower risk of dementia (HR 0·62 [0·53–0·73]; I2 =0%; two studies), a 22% lower risk of depressive symptoms (HR 0·78 [0·73–0·83]; I2 =36·2%; three studies), and a 28% lower risk of falls (HR 0·72 [0·65–0·81]; I2 =47·5%; four studies).’ some heterogeneity and this constrains interpretation so please consider these findings exploratory in nature yet very useful and must be replicated with definitive research with stronger methods etc.

Daily steps and health outcomes in adults: a systematic review and dose-response meta-analysis

Prof Ding Ding, PhDa,b melody.ding@sydney.edu.au ∙ Binh Nguyen, PhDa,b ∙ Tracy Nau, BComLaw BNutScia,b ∙ Mengyun Luo, PhDa,b ∙ Borja del Pozo Cruz, PhDc ∙ Paddy C Dempsey, PhDd,e,f,g ∙ et al. Show more

Hulscher et al. of McCullough’s FOCAL raised this study and I thank him, very good scholarship on:

‘Walking 7,000 Steps Daily Cuts Risk of Death, Cancer Death, Heart Disease, Dementia, Depression & Diabetes

Landmark meta‑analysis of nearly 1 million people finds walking reduces death risk by almost half and protects against many major diseases.’

NEW STUDY: Walking 7,000 Steps Daily Cuts Risk of Death, Cancer Death, Heart Disease, Dementia, Depression & Diabetes

support their work!

___

You must not wait for another catastrophic crisis (at times manufactured but we are prevented from making our own basic personal decisions or accessing needed drugs and response tools) to catch you off-guard. We must take charge and be prepared today so that we can enjoy peace of mind tomorrow.

Enter the Wellness Company as a solution and a willing participant in the health care conversation. The Wellness Company, launched in 2022, offers health care, prescriptions, and supplements, all backed by research



The Wellness Company isn’t chasing profits — it’s trying to help people recover. While the government continues pushing vaccines, The Wellness Company is focusing on real solutions.

From telemedicine, prescriptions, memberships, and supplements, TWC is leading America with alternative choices to the traditional health care model.

Please consider support of a good PATRIOT company (in this PATRIOT economy) Drs. McCullough, Risch, Thorp, myself support (they are our sponsors), The Wellness Company; see the emergency preparation kit (key component being antibiotics you were denied by doctors, pharmacists, governments during the fraud COVID), first aid kit, travel emergency kit, contagion control kit etc. Please consider the SPIKE SUPPORT (spike protein DETOX dissolving spike from mRNA vaccine, this is critical to remove spike form the mRNA vaccine/and DNA viral vector) formula with NATTOKINASE as well as the triple formula (SPIKE SUPPORT, BROMELAIN, CIRCUMIN)

If you wish to give a donation to help me, you can at:

Zelle:

sr7283@gmail.com

Or Ko-Fi

Ko-fi.com/drpauleliasalexander

Or to my address at:

150 South 8th Street

Unit 170

Lewiston, New York

14092

Alternatively, please consider going from an UNPAID subscriber or follower to a PAID at $5 per month or $30 per year. This can provide me help. If this is not possible at this time, this is ok, please remain a subscriber for FREE and there is no difference between FREE and PAID. No restrictions.