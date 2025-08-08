Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

edward
34m

Several years ago, one of my clients, a lovely medical specialist who took a liking to me, came out to see me to instruct me on the work she required. I had turned sixty and she told me to NOT STOP now. I had started to draw my pension but had no intention of stopping. Looking at the problems old age created, every single ailment from head to toe had a common antidote and I was not at all surprised to see that antidote was ACTIVITY.

That was 15 years ago and I had a medical, with an identifiable slightly high blood pressure reading and cholesterol measurement which I was prescribed statin pills I declined to use based on the side effects. My doctor shrugged and told me to lose a bit of weight. At 216 pounds I was a tad heavy but in less than a year I reduced to 176 pounds which eliminated the problems.

I have maintained the same weight and have continued to be physically active, but also went on an exercise regime which created added strength to my arms and upper body. My focus is to consume three eggs every morning and consume lots of water. My diet is good and well balanced.

I do not care what the old age ailment is one has but it is addressed by being active. And I am targeting age 86 for partial retirement. My father lived to be 90 and mother lived and only died within 4 months of her 100th birthday.

I declined alcohol, tobacco, drugs, weed, and prescribed medicines that can have serious side effects. This recommendation of taking 7000 steps per day is beneficient but my work is also physically active. There can be life into later years if we focus on healthy lifestyles. I expect to live to see my great grandchildren and there will be no MAID for me because only God has the right to mark the day of my decession or that of anyone else. My grandfathers lived to be late nineties and each was active until that time span but both died when they were bed ridden and without any activity. When we stop, in old age, we atrophy. And I am fortunate to have doctors and nurses in my client list who take time to make sure I am doing the right things when they call me to resolve a problem in their treescape.

Activity is the key to the doorway of life in old age. There are nothing better for longevity. And my mother was an active walker all her years and lucid up until she had a seizure after which was bed ridden and deceased within two weeks.

Crixcyon
21m

I guess if you only take a few hundred steps a day, your gonna die. Tell that to my 98 year old father. I seriously doubt he has done 10,000 or even 7,000 steps a day in the last 40 years. What happens if you miss a week? What if you do 3355 steps one day and 8721 the next and 4181 the day after? There are too many other variables to consider and not hang your hopes for longer life on just this.

© 2025 Paul
