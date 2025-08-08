While residually confounded/distorted & weak methods design, this recent systematic review shows the huge benefit of physical activity (7,000 steps sweet spot vs 10,000 per day); Ding Ding et al. show
7000 steps per day is associated with clinically meaningful improvements in health outcomes and might be a more achievable & worth consideration; physical activity is KEY to better health!
Small number of studies and plagued with confounding/competing explanations, yet of huge utility!
‘compared with 2000 steps per day, 7000 steps per day was associated with a 47% lower risk of all-cause mortality (HR 0·53 [95% CI 0·46–0·60]; I2=36·3; 14 studies), a 25% lower risk of cardiovascular disease incidence (HR 0·75 [0·67–0·85]; I2=38·3%; six studies), a 47% lower risk of cardiovascular disease mortality (HR 0·53 [0·37–0·77]; I2=78·2%; three studies), a non-significant 6% lower risk of cancer incidence (HR 0·94 [0·87–1·01]; I2=73·7%; two studies), a 37% lower risk of cancer mortality (HR 0·63 [0·55–0·72]; I2=64·5%; three studies), a 14% lower risk of type 2 diabetes (HR 0·86 [0·74–0·99]; I2=48·5%; four studies), a 38% lower risk of dementia (HR 0·62 [0·53–0·73]; I2=0%; two studies), a 22% lower risk of depressive symptoms (HR 0·78 [0·73–0·83]; I2=36·2%; three studies), and a 28% lower risk of falls (HR 0·72 [0·65–0·81]; I2=47·5%; four studies).’ some heterogeneity and this constrains interpretation so please consider these findings exploratory in nature yet very useful and must be replicated with definitive research with stronger methods etc.
Daily steps and health outcomes in adults: a systematic review and dose-response meta-analysis
Prof Ding Ding, PhDa,b melody.ding@sydney.edu.au ∙ Binh Nguyen, PhDa,b ∙ Tracy Nau, BComLaw BNutScia,b ∙ Mengyun Luo, PhDa,b ∙ Borja del Pozo Cruz, PhDc ∙ Paddy C Dempsey, PhDd,e,f,g ∙ et al. Show more
Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Hulscher et al. of McCullough’s FOCAL raised this study and I thank him, very good scholarship on:
‘Walking 7,000 Steps Daily Cuts Risk of Death, Cancer Death, Heart Disease, Dementia, Depression & Diabetes
Landmark meta‑analysis of nearly 1 million people finds walking reduces death risk by almost half and protects against many major diseases.’
NEW STUDY: Walking 7,000 Steps Daily Cuts Risk of Death, Cancer Death, Heart Disease, Dementia, Depression & Diabetes
support their work!
___
You must not wait for another catastrophic crisis (at times manufactured but we are prevented from making our own basic personal decisions or accessing needed drugs and response tools) to catch you off-guard. We must take charge and be prepared today so that we can enjoy peace of mind tomorrow.
Enter the Wellness Company as a solution and a willing participant in the health care conversation. The Wellness Company, launched in 2022, offers health care, prescriptions, and supplements, all backed by research
The Wellness Company isn’t chasing profits — it’s trying to help people recover. While the government continues pushing vaccines, The Wellness Company is focusing on real solutions.
From telemedicine, prescriptions, memberships, and supplements, TWC is leading America with alternative choices to the traditional health care model.
Please consider support of a good PATRIOT company (in this PATRIOT economy) Drs. McCullough, Risch, Thorp, myself support (they are our sponsors), The Wellness Company; see the emergency preparation kit (key component being antibiotics you were denied by doctors, pharmacists, governments during the fraud COVID), first aid kit, travel emergency kit, contagion control kit etc. Please consider the SPIKE SUPPORT (spike protein DETOX dissolving spike from mRNA vaccine, this is critical to remove spike form the mRNA vaccine/and DNA viral vector) formula with NATTOKINASE as well as the triple formula (SPIKE SUPPORT, BROMELAIN, CIRCUMIN)
If you wish to give a donation to help me, you can at:
Zelle:
sr7283@gmail.com
Or Ko-Fi
Ko-fi.com/drpauleliasalexander
Or to my address at:
150 South 8th Street
Unit 170
Lewiston, New York
14092
Alternatively, please consider going from an UNPAID subscriber or follower to a PAID at $5 per month or $30 per year. This can provide me help. If this is not possible at this time, this is ok, please remain a subscriber for FREE and there is no difference between FREE and PAID. No restrictions.
Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Several years ago, one of my clients, a lovely medical specialist who took a liking to me, came out to see me to instruct me on the work she required. I had turned sixty and she told me to NOT STOP now. I had started to draw my pension but had no intention of stopping. Looking at the problems old age created, every single ailment from head to toe had a common antidote and I was not at all surprised to see that antidote was ACTIVITY.
That was 15 years ago and I had a medical, with an identifiable slightly high blood pressure reading and cholesterol measurement which I was prescribed statin pills I declined to use based on the side effects. My doctor shrugged and told me to lose a bit of weight. At 216 pounds I was a tad heavy but in less than a year I reduced to 176 pounds which eliminated the problems.
I have maintained the same weight and have continued to be physically active, but also went on an exercise regime which created added strength to my arms and upper body. My focus is to consume three eggs every morning and consume lots of water. My diet is good and well balanced.
I do not care what the old age ailment is one has but it is addressed by being active. And I am targeting age 86 for partial retirement. My father lived to be 90 and mother lived and only died within 4 months of her 100th birthday.
I declined alcohol, tobacco, drugs, weed, and prescribed medicines that can have serious side effects. This recommendation of taking 7000 steps per day is beneficient but my work is also physically active. There can be life into later years if we focus on healthy lifestyles. I expect to live to see my great grandchildren and there will be no MAID for me because only God has the right to mark the day of my decession or that of anyone else. My grandfathers lived to be late nineties and each was active until that time span but both died when they were bed ridden and without any activity. When we stop, in old age, we atrophy. And I am fortunate to have doctors and nurses in my client list who take time to make sure I am doing the right things when they call me to resolve a problem in their treescape.
Activity is the key to the doorway of life in old age. There are nothing better for longevity. And my mother was an active walker all her years and lucid up until she had a seizure after which was bed ridden and deceased within two weeks.
I guess if you only take a few hundred steps a day, your gonna die. Tell that to my 98 year old father. I seriously doubt he has done 10,000 or even 7,000 steps a day in the last 40 years. What happens if you miss a week? What if you do 3355 steps one day and 8721 the next and 4181 the day after? There are too many other variables to consider and not hang your hopes for longer life on just this.