Jorge Fernandez
2hEdited

Two points. First, Bondi is now in a position to really - I mean **really** - go after and take out Fat Rats!

She can go after and take out the Clintons, the Biden Crime Family, Obama, Bush, Jamie Dimon, etc.

But she likely won't do any of that. She had Epstein dead-to-rights as AG here in Florida. She did **nothing**! Bondi talks a good talk, then her actions (or lack thereof) reveal her true colors. Bondi was selected because she knows to serve her Fat Rat Masters FIRST - a perfect pick for Trump & Co.

Second, why is it that everyone -- I mean **everyone** -- is guilty ***EXCEPT*** Donald J. Trump?

Bondi is failing and so "she's on the chopping block". 'Straight cash money' Patel is under-performing. Bongino is an untrustworthy screw-up. Then there's 'it's-time-for-him-to-go' Pete Hegseth. EVERYONE is fu**ing up **EXCEPT** Trump. Trump can do no wrong, he's the infallible "Messiah".

What's wrong with that picture? If you can't see what's wrong then I can't help you.

Liberty Liz
3h

Scam Bondi was never intended to do anything; and if she was tasked with doing something that goes against pHARMa or the D S, she simply wouldn't do anything (given who she is and what she's connected to). One of the major problems here is Trump's gatekeeper, D S Susie Wiles and his handler Lutnick, who run the show -- and it's not to serve WeThePeople -- it's to serve other interests, which have nothing to do with "making America Great again" (which we know simply isn't going to happen in this cabal-run administration and who's actually being served). Blondi was part of the "team" put in place to protect interests other than the U S; and she's doing exactly what she was put in place to do. No surprise on any of her actions, or lack thereof. She's an inept placeholder whose job is to maintain the cartel babylon stronghold.

