Whispers are that Pom Pom Pam Bondi is causing our great POTUS humiliation in her botched handling of Epstein matters & may be on the chopping blocks; what is your view on Pom Pom Pam? I liked her
work in Florda but fails as head of Justice, it is just my opinion...too much glam and posing for my liking. Not enough substance, same with 'straight kash money' Patel at FBI...under-performing
Insiders say some are chumming the waters and some smell blood, she may get the axe form 47…I do not know, IMO she is the type just give her a desk, some papers to walk around with, can even be blank, and tell her make calls who day, handle the switchboard….yeah…like that….kind of like what VP Harris did for 4 years…JUST DO NOT TOUCH anything! some say 47 is fit to be tied over Pom Pom Pam.
Laura Loomer, insider to Trump says Bondi is just continually EFF in things up for Trump.
Pam Bondi on the brink: Epstein fallout gets nasty as Trump insiders reveal humiliating things colleagues are saying behind her back
Attorney General Pam Bondi is causing 'unnecessary embarrassment' for Donald Trump as the Jeffrey Epstein 'cover-up' claims overshadow his presidency, angry administration insiders say.
A DOJ source told the Daily Mail that Bondi's 'communications failure' when it comes to the Epstein files has fueled a 'truckload of misinformation' surrounding the case.
Two points. First, Bondi is now in a position to really - I mean **really** - go after and take out Fat Rats!
She can go after and take out the Clintons, the Biden Crime Family, Obama, Bush, Jamie Dimon, etc.
But she likely won't do any of that. She had Epstein dead-to-rights as AG here in Florida. She did **nothing**! Bondi talks a good talk, then her actions (or lack thereof) reveal her true colors. Bondi was selected because she knows to serve her Fat Rat Masters FIRST - a perfect pick for Trump & Co.
Second, why is it that everyone -- I mean **everyone** -- is guilty ***EXCEPT*** Donald J. Trump?
Bondi is failing and so "she's on the chopping block". 'Straight cash money' Patel is under-performing. Bongino is an untrustworthy screw-up. Then there's 'it's-time-for-him-to-go' Pete Hegseth. EVERYONE is fu**ing up **EXCEPT** Trump. Trump can do no wrong, he's the infallible "Messiah".
What's wrong with that picture? If you can't see what's wrong then I can't help you.
Scam Bondi was never intended to do anything; and if she was tasked with doing something that goes against pHARMa or the D S, she simply wouldn't do anything (given who she is and what she's connected to). One of the major problems here is Trump's gatekeeper, D S Susie Wiles and his handler Lutnick, who run the show -- and it's not to serve WeThePeople -- it's to serve other interests, which have nothing to do with "making America Great again" (which we know simply isn't going to happen in this cabal-run administration and who's actually being served). Blondi was part of the "team" put in place to protect interests other than the U S; and she's doing exactly what she was put in place to do. No surprise on any of her actions, or lack thereof. She's an inept placeholder whose job is to maintain the cartel babylon stronghold.