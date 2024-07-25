White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre (KJP), most duplicitous people to stand on White House podium (akin to people like RINO Priebus et al.) & VP Kamala Harris MUST explain why they LIED to
the American people about Biden, when they knew, day to day dealing with him, that he was mentally gone, was non compos mentis (of unsound mind), was in Parkinsonian rapture most of the time
They knew yet conspired to lie to America and when you see that Karine Jean-Pierre, cuss her out, for she is a blatant liar, believe nothing she says, and put Harris in same box, these are people who decided for their dark evil agenda, to lie in a dangerous way, to deceive and conspire against America. To get someone who is sick, not capable, and actually dangerous to US national security…re-elected. And don’t fool yourself, people like Schumer, Obama, Pelosi, all these fuckers knew, these fuckers knew and conspired and even Republicans…yet they for different reasons, wanted Biden there, knowing they were fucking the American people…and it is only the 1st debate with King Donaldos Magnus Trumpos, that showed the emperor was gone mentally, was a basket case and had no clothes.
Harris is a radical leftist and even more dangerous to USA than Biden, he is a baby to Harris, and she will make him blush with envy if she gets her hands on the levers, and she must be made to answer how could she sit there for 4 years and lie and lie to Americans about Biden’s health. For this, for flooding the USA with 20 million illegals whom among them are deadly rapists and killers who are already raping and killing American women, she must answer. She is unqualified and DISQUALIFIED for being POTUS. She is duplicitous and a liar.
Case closed!
One more thing, Harris made a mistake politically not attending congress to Bibi’s talk…like him or not, support him or not, for or against Israel or not, as the possible POTUS you have to attend these…this is like you don’t like the other kids in the sand box so you take your ball and go home…
Alexander MAGA COVID News; a PCR manufactured COVID pandemic is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
In many cases, the most ruthless individuals tend to rise to the top!
Democrats are a mental disorder.
Fully funded by corporate criminals and creepy Hedge Fund managers