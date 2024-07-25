They knew yet conspired to lie to America and when you see that Karine Jean-Pierre, cuss her out, for she is a blatant liar, believe nothing she says, and put Harris in same box, these are people who decided for their dark evil agenda, to lie in a dangerous way, to deceive and conspire against America. To get someone who is sick, not capable, and actually dangerous to US national security…re-elected. And don’t fool yourself, people like Schumer, Obama, Pelosi, all these fuckers knew, these fuckers knew and conspired and even Republicans…yet they for different reasons, wanted Biden there, knowing they were fucking the American people…and it is only the 1st debate with King Donaldos Magnus Trumpos, that showed the emperor was gone mentally, was a basket case and had no clothes.

Harris is a radical leftist and even more dangerous to USA than Biden, he is a baby to Harris, and she will make him blush with envy if she gets her hands on the levers, and she must be made to answer how could she sit there for 4 years and lie and lie to Americans about Biden’s health. For this, for flooding the USA with 20 million illegals whom among them are deadly rapists and killers who are already raping and killing American women, she must answer. She is unqualified and DISQUALIFIED for being POTUS. She is duplicitous and a liar.

Case closed!

One more thing, Harris made a mistake politically not attending congress to Bibi’s talk…like him or not, support him or not, for or against Israel or not, as the possible POTUS you have to attend these…this is like you don’t like the other kids in the sand box so you take your ball and go home…