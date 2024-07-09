White men, shit out of luck again, you went & shed blood & treasure WWI, WW II, Korean, Vietnam, Iraq, built America (no doubt with others) but again in woke DEI Biden USA, you SOL, brother can't cut
a break, bottom of the ladder & if you white male, Christian on top of that, alpha, heterosexual, conservative, nativist, populist, NIH says GAME over! NIH e-mail: "I don't want to hire white men"...
NIH says you do not stand a chance in modern America as a white man, none, you be fucked!
As one email put it, “I don’t want to hire white men for sure."
‘SCOOP: The NIH is giving $250m to universities to hire medical scientists who show “an interest in DEI.”
The NIH says the program doesn't “discriminate against any group.” Public records tell a different story.
The NIH FIRST program funds “cluster hiring” at universities and med schools around the country.
The program follows a popular model, reasoning that universities would hire minorities as a byproduct of heavily weighing DEI statements. On paper it bars racial preferences.
But in grant proposals, for projects funded by the NIH, universities repeatedly and openly state they'll restrict who they hire on the basis of race.
Vanderbilt University Medical Center promises to hire 18-20 "Black, Latinx, American Indian, and Pacific Islander" scientists.
Emails show how this worked in practice.
At the University of New Mexico, the program gave each underrepresented minority a "second look" in the search process.
In one email, faculty ask whether a south Asian job finalist was a "second look" candidate.
He didn't count. So they eliminated him. Noting that the department was "really low on women."
Other emails show search committees closely scrutinizing the race and sex of job candidates.
At one point, an NIH program official stated that race candidates should have no bearing on hiring.
This confused the grant recipients, who speculated that maybe the official "has" to say it that way, noting that she’d hinted at this before over zoom.
The records raise serious questions about the NIH FIRST program. And about the use of diversity statements in faculty hiring. Lawmakers should investigate both.’
Enough said…chew on that for a moment…
As a fourth gen Mexican American woman, I find this repulsive. My two children are half German and are bilingual in Spanish/English, but they look completely white, although they have dark hair and dark eyes, so would they not be considered dark enough, or whatever the hell it is they're looking for? My kids are highly intelligent, artists, can speak articulately, they both play the piano beautifully, but they'd probably be overlooked because they "look" white, what a fucking joke our country has become. I'm so sick of all this Twilight-Zone BS. I'm ready for Jesus to come back and nuke everyone that isn't His. Yeah I know, it's not so Christian of me, but it's a righteous anger for those who are marginalized, ANYONE who is marginalized. Jesus shows no partiality, and neither should we. Although He IS partial to those who belong to Him, and He will protect those who are His. Maranatha!!!
Illegal.
Everything they do is illegal.