budget when Biden was POTUS? It was him just like it was Trump’s WH…his Speaker too, Pelosi…and the same congress of Republicans and Democrats…these bitches know each line on those agency funding, each LBGTQ funds for Afghanistan et al., yes, you do not want to think it but it was BOTH Republican and Democrat congress persons who gave that money and yes, they all were incentivized…

As POTUS, Trump signed off on those budgets that gave that monies to those crazy crooked programs…let us not play a game with each other. No monies to USAID etc. or to any agency, anywhere, are given to them unless congress approves. Each dollar. Yes, congress held by Trump approved that too. This isn’t only a democrat crook issue.

And as soon as the government changes, all those executive orders (EOs) will be reversed with new ones with someone writing with another black pen, to put it right back to the crooked way it is now. EOs must be codified into law by the congress, FIRST, and they will not for each one of those congresspersons and senators live large on the free stolen tax-money. Many are basic thieves. Who wear suits and pumps. It is a slush fund piggy bank. Congress. This is all show. Unless there is serious reform where we impose term limits on elected officials, on judges, on federal power, recall elections, then this is a game, a show for us. Trump knows that.

How do you think our government runs? Why do you think the congresspersons BOTH sides are silent? Why? Both Trump and Biden etc. were POTUS when that type of crooked money was given to USAID and many agencies. So, all those on television, on FOX etc. feigning outrage are simply corrupted duplicitous freaks IMO. They know they all got something. Not one line of money, no money is given to no one without the WH, the congress, the Chief of Staff, the Speaker etc. being involved. Once it is our tax money, they are all involved and kickbacks down the line.

Just wanted to remind you.

Question is, who is zooming who?

Do not think this is a Democrat issue. No no no, Republicans steal as much as Democrats or even more! Be careful the extent you are fooled!

You see, the US government, the congress is really like playing musical chairs, all we do is re-arrange bandits, we just exchange bandits, high-crime thieves come lection time and they all grease each other…DC, Washington, all of it, turns on scandal and thievery of your, our money by BOTH Republicans and Democrats and the White House always knows. Both sides…Nothing goes on unless all the players are involved and as to all decisions.

I like what Elon is doing, I want things cleaned up like you, and our money no longer stolen, but I just want him Musk cleared properly, vetted, and following all the rules that you and I must follow and I want to know they are sworn in too so that they can face jail if they break laws. No ‘oops sorry, we did not know shit’.! Not because Trump likes him, or says he is smart, means he is so. I do not trust him and need to hear him not with scripted sound bites, but under proper questioning under oath as each American would have to go through. That is all. Otherwise, Elon, go crazy, knock yourself out, find the waste but do not destroy any information involving your companies. If your companies etc. got sleezy crooked money, we need to see that too. We need to see everything you are seeing, not the snippets you put out. Something stinks to high heavens. We need openness, transparency, explicitness etc. This is our tax money; we need to see the information RAW.