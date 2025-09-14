He deserves the NOBEL Peace Prize.

Notice how I write. I do not wash balls, I do not lather no one’s balls, for nothing. Not even Trump’s. No stones cupping here. A ‘no cupping’ forum please. Pure. I am calling out my POTUS and want him to do the right thing and have deep faith in him, still. I think he is for good. Bumbling and awkward at times and many IMO wrong actions at times. But he is trying to fix near 100 years of both Republican and Democrat filth and corruption. A deeply corrupted DC swamp. And all about it.

I am not Alex Berenson prostrating for an interview or job. Or donor money. I am not the other substackers here, shameful in how much they cup Trump’s and anyone’s balls for a call out. For ‘likes’. Malone is king in that. Ultimate balls washer, lathering each post now. I look them over to see how much washing he does and laugh ha ha ha. He got a job by RFK Jr. in ACIP, WRONGFULLY, made RFK Jr. lose much respect and finally buried ACIP as the corrupt, specious, intellectually bankrupt entity it is.

Some say Trump is a racist. Extremist. I say he is not, he loves all Americans and wants them all successful. He is a poor communicator; I give him that. Foot in mouth disease plagues him. I dealt with his administration in DC, in the belly of the beast at HHS, all of them, and he and they treated me with respect. I did not see or sense any racism. Me this island boy scientist. I saw much good he did for blacks in USA and the media and deepstate and RINOs and entrenched deepstate bureaucracy sought to hide it from the nation. He did good. Lots to come.

IMO with all his imperfections and yes, he did make a catastrophic set of mistakes and decisions falling for the fraud fake over-amplified (beyond 24 amplifications) PCR manufactured Azar HHS, FDA, CDC, NIH Redfield Fauci Hanh et al. created fake non-COVID pandemic, yes he did, they lied to him, misguided him, he was misled and fell like a rock for the fraud, we never had a pandemic, and he made the decisions to bring Operation Warp Speed (OWS) and its lockdowns and school closures that killed people, killed our children, and capped it off agreeing to the deadly Robert Malone Albert Bourla Pfizer Bancel Moderna Sahin BioNTech Weissman Kariko Tureci Moncef et al. mRNA technology untested, unsafe non-neutralizing, non-sterilizing vaccine, he did that, he trusted his advisors but they were fucking him upside down, rightside up, sideways and he just did not know it, with no lubricant, and he bought it and it never worked, and it killed and still is killing people, and today he agreed to nominate morons to the health agencies like NIH and FDA and CDC…I mean, Makary???? Oz? save RFK Jr. who I think means well and wants to do good, but he too I have lost confidence in, too much talk and posturing and bloviating…yet I still have some hope in RFK Jr. I do think he means well but he too is being drained…lots of NOTHING talk. Empty.

Trump made grave mistakes with OWS and the Malone Bourla mRNA vaccine and he must work to fix it, to make Americans ‘whole’ again. He can. Will take stones to admit you were wrong. Stop trying to blame others POTUS Trump. Wear your mistake, wear it and then fix it. You will end on Rushmore.

IMO Trump is the guy, I have faith in him to fix USA and as Rush said, it will not look pretty, and it is not. But we are at cross-roads now. The nation is broken after 50, 60 years of devastating Democrat rule and Republican rule…just look at the catastrophe of the Bush (senior and junior) and Obama Presidencies. IMO these 2 harmed USA for a long time. Paul Ryan as speaker Trump term one worked and conspired against Trump and hobbled his agenda. First 2 years Trump One.

IMO there is no one who can do what needs to be done to fix USA and the world…than Trump…not by interfering in other nations but by fixing USA, all will settle in place. I think no one on tap can match him and can deliver and is brave enough to take on the establishment. He needs to go BALLS to the WALL now, take no prisoners, yet ensure that dignity, humanity, morality, rule of law is upheld for any and all.

God bless you POTUS Trump and may the Lord cover you and keep you safe! IMO all of government, both sides.

