Malone mRNA vaccine that killed & was not needed!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

See how to end the Iran war below.

Who do we hang first? in the west, in the Caribbean islands, in poor nations, for what they did to the world, the highly vaccinated nations e.g. USA, Canada, UK etc. with massive populations like ticking timebombs vaccinated out their eyeballs, people who trusted their governments and doctors…somebody after courts and judges and juries MUST pay!

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Back to the thesis!

Had we done NOTHING, no one would have noticed; we created fear for something that was benign for the vast majority of people;

We took 9.5 of every 10 persons out of society and schools who were NOT positive for this, they were false positive! The PCR process was a DNA amplification process, NOT a diagnostic test. 95% false positive. We set the cycling threshold at 40 and 45 in the west when 24 amplifications and above meant you were denoting positivity for viral dust, fragments, old virus, and importantly, NOT infectious or pathological entities.

We knew 2 months out in March April 2020 that COVID or whatever this was, was amenable to risk stratification and thus care, support, treatment must be geared to age and risk background, where your baseline risk was prognostic on outcome. We needed NO carte blanche lockdowns. No shielding, no ‘made up’ 6-foot social distancing rule as Redfield stood in the halls of HHS 6th floor and told me in June or so of 2020…para ‘Paul, we just made it up, there was no science to back it up, the 6 feet’…

All of COVID was a lie, 100% and Trump was fed lies that he believed as he trusted them, and he spewed that bullshit lies and fraud daily on Task Force podium, not knowing they were setting him up to lose the re-election.

He lost.

and everything POTUS Trump was fed and told to say by his inept specious IMO near criminal Task Force of Redfield and Fauci and Hahn et al. were lies, false, could not be backed by the evidence, and these intellectually lazy, academically sloppy incompetent morons on Trump’s Task Force had Trump giddy with lies and misled him terribly. He believed them, that millions were going to die and the only solution was the mRNA vaccine. He was thinking NOBEL for himself. Saving the world and he is that type. Stage, fan fare, image, camera. They the deepstate and Task Force and enemies within knew, they studied him, they knew it was right time to bring the fraud COVID for their agenda, for they placed the right man as POTUS who would eat it all up. I argue Hilary or anyone else would have told them fuck off with their fraud. Just like how Obama shut down the H1N1 swine flu fraud in 2009, one year, months into his new presidency. He told them, CDC etc. to shut it to fuck down. No podiums, no reporting daily, shut it down. But Trump, he was different and those who were carrying out this COVID crime, knew they got him by the testicles and he would buy it all and do all they wanted, partly for the praise of saving us. Truly he wanted to do good but was clueless. He even ran the epidemiology aspects of the Task Force by himself. Sidelined Atlas at a time. A new York building developer. It was bizarre and a pure failure.

100% of COVID was a lie, a fraud, a crime, and all their policies and actions hurt and killed people. Operation Warp Speed (OWS) saved not one life, in fact it killed. The mRNA vaccine saved not one life, in fact it killed. All COVID medical response actions killed e.g. isolation, DNR orders, denial of antibiotics for often secondary bacterial pneumonia (alike how 95% of those who died in the Spanish flu died not due to any virus as we were taught, but due to secondary bacterial pneumonia (we had no antibiotics then) and aspirin overdose), a denial of aspirin and blood thinning as part of the treatment (simple low cost and effective) and a failure to use the proper aspirin doses to address the massive micro clots (COVID we grew to learn was more a blood clotting illness, and not a classic respiratory one) with massive dehydration of granny, feces all over her body under the covers and worms, maggots as no one wanted to touch her once isolated), abuse of her, beating her, strapping her down, drive by funerals as these fuckers denied us from seeing her once they sucked her into the COVID death train (death not due to a false-positive COVID but to how they were abusing her and suppressing her breathing and death spiraling her with isolation and dislocation), malnourishment of granny and grandpa, potent deadly breathing suppressing sedatives and paralytics such as midazolam, propofol, ketamine, morphine, fentanyl, lorazepam etc., the deadly failed EBOLA drug kidney and liver destructive Remdesivir, and the nail in the coffin, the Kushner ventilators that killed 95% of those who were put on them.

And RFK Jr. Bobby Jr. as head of HHS (one of the most moronic incredible nonsensical appointments based on podcasts and ‘likes’ and Camelot bullshit) sits there preening, shirtless, steroid pumped, over-tanned etc. al talking specious bullshit about autism and measles while he expands the mRNA vaccine program IMO covertly. Someone asked me recently, a major podcaster, can you point to one thing RFK Jr. has done of consequence except become part of the grift. His MAHA grift movement. All disguised. I sat silent and said NO. I am ashamed as I could not. I am ashamed as I fell for RFK Jr.’s bullshit early one. But it is only bullshit. Grift. The Outlaw Josie Susie Wales Wiles did good, she ensured she brought in the right people to help expand mRNA vaccine. She should be promoted to VPOTUS. If expansion was her job.

Truth is, we killed people, especially poor people who we abused, blacks, browns, especially in developing nations, Caribbean islands with this insane fuckery of lockdowns and this mRNA vaccine.

It was the medical response by our inept politicized incompetent stupid medical doctors, hiding behind broad spectrum antibiotics, that killed 95%; most who died would be alive today if our fucking doctors did not touch them! If the CEOs of hospitals and the hospital criminal system did not touch them putting them on the COVID death train for money $$$$$$$$$$$$$$$.

All we needed (if this was a real coronavirus with respiratory involvement though we learnt this crisis intentional or not, deliberate release or not by US government et al.) was to strongly double and triple down protection of granny and grandpa as the complete rest of healthy society, from new born, infant, child, teen, young adult all the way up, lived NORMAL, just with sensible precautions, commonsense, moderation, no lockdowns, NOTHING…ZERO…if it was infectious (and we know today we have not one case of asymptomatic transmission that can be shown definitively, NOT ONE), all that was needed was for natural and harmless exposure, so that we would become infected, with zero, or mild or in some cases symptoms to be managed, or left alone, yet we would have recovered and then be naturally immune with immunity that we knew would be (as it always functions) bullet proof and robust and life-long.

We knew NO vaccine, none, zero, could confer vaccinal immunity akin to the robust broad comprehensive natural immunity based on natural exposure, NONE, no vaccine could bring the antigens that could mimic a true pathogen as to inner and outer aspects and a vaccine could not work given the unstable RNA replication process in respiratory viruses etc. Mutating aspects of the virus. So the vaccine was a fraud lie day one, all in the Trump administration day one were lying, duplicitous, and the mRNA vaccine was never needed, and never worked, was rapidly non-neutralizing, drove viral immune escape variants, drove immune tolerance via IgG4 class switch antibodies, drove cancer initiation and metastasis to aggressive TURBO cancers (disrupted and damaged toll-like receptors 7, 8, the p53 guardian of the genome etc.), drove original antigenic sin (due to initial prime or exposure), pathogenic priming and that the vaccinal antibodies by it’s very design and inducing of systemic vaccinal antibodies (once introduced to the deltoid), could not arrive at the respiratory mucosal layer where virus pathogen is located as it makes its way deeper into the respiratory system. Mechanically the mRNA vaccine was dead on arrival, could have never worked…

No mRNA vaccine was needed, none.

All we needed to do was protect the vulnerable and elderly, and allow the rest of society to live normal. Do nothing. Use common sense and typical support OTC entities etc.

So I continue to say, we need these people, then and now, inside court rooms with proper judges and juries, legal settings, tribunals, to examine it all, let them have their defense and prove their innocence, but if we show their actions caused needless deaths, and harmed, then we hang them high, any and all of them linked to the fraud COVID, the deadly lockdowns and deadly non-sterilizing Malone Bourla Bancel Pfizer Moderna BioNTech Sahin et al. mRNA vaccine. Once courts decide to hang. We hang. We go after them, first and third world for the harms, the sufferation they put on our peoples.

We have zero evidence, NONE, not one healthy child, 0 years to 21 years using CDC pediatric definition, not one, in USA, Canada, UK, Germany, Sweden, across the world, not ONE healthy person, 0-21, got whatever this was, got seriously ill and died. Not one, NO HEALTHY person, after 6 fucking years of this fraud. And this myocarditis, paralysis, dissecting aneurism, stroke inducing, cancer inducing mRNA vaccine.

Who do we hang first?

How to end the Iran war:

Did whiskey Pete drunk Hegseth now fuck up the US safety wise leaving us militarily vulnerable? How could Trump have people like this around him? Drunkard 2 namely FBI AWOL drunk Patel? How? FOX news has-beens and inept clowns…how? I want Trump to win, to succeed but this is bad. This Iran war was the single greatest clusterfuck of a decision and Iran now will not let the players go. Iran is rag-dolling us daily.

Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump’s War 2.0 for America is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

see how to end Iran war below…

NEW YORK/WASHINGTON, Aug 4 (Reuters) - The U.S. Army has used up much of its stockpile of highly accurate long-range missiles during its five-month war with Iran, according to three people familiar with the data, raising concerns about the military’s readiness for future conflicts.

‘The missiles are principally the Army’s surface-to-surface weapons, known as Army Tactical Missile Systems (ATACMS) and Precision Strike Missiles (PrSM). The U.S. has used “virtually all” of these weapons, according to two of the sources.

The degree to which the military is running out of ATACMS and Precision Strike Missiles has not been previously reported.

The long-range munitions are an important part the military’s arsenal, allowing accurate strikes from a safe distance. U.S.-supplied ATACMS have played a key role in the war in Ukraine, allowing Ukrainian forces to attack targets inside Russia. The PrSM is a newer, more advanced generation that will replace the ATACMS, which have a shorter range.

Analysts say such weapons – which cost over $1 million each – would also be important in any conflict with China.

The sources declined to say how many of each munition the U.S. had left.’

How to end the Iran war:

see my offering below to end the Iran war:

I again offer steps US can take to pivot the US military to the 21st century asymmetric war posture (clearly as what has been done here has failed) and my view on steps POTUS Trump can take to solve this devastating clusterfuck of a war:

First, 4 urgent points (I have used from brilliant minds) worth considering to enhance, upgrade the military’s ability to meet and overcome the enemy of today and tomorrow:

‘First, the United States needs to invest in counter-drone technologies, like those that Ukraine has developed in its war against Russia. The lack of such defenses is one reason that the vaunted U.S. Navy has been unable to prevent the closure of a vital waterway, the Strait of Hormuz.

Second, the United States needs more of its own cheap, disposable weapons like one-way attack drones and unmanned ships. Although much of the war in Ukraine has been fought by mass-produced drones, the Pentagon is pouring money into much more complex equipment, including pilotless “wingmen” that can fly alongside a piloted plane.

Third, the country needs larger and more flexible industrial capacity. Until recently, a single factory made all of America’s Tomahawk cruise missiles, and there is a constant shortage of Patriot missile interceptors. Congress should pass laws that help the private sector build up its manufacturing capacity. The Pentagon, for its part, needs to stop buying so many of its weapons from just five big weapons makers and start betting on dynamic tech companies that can quickly adapt.

Lastly, the United States needs to collaborate with other industrialized democracies. Mr. Trump’s pleas for help in reopening the Strait of Hormuz from the very allies he spurned at the start of the war is just the latest proof that America can’t go it alone. In the years ahead, keeping pace with China’s economic and military expansion will require collaborating with like-minded democracies.’

In the end, if USA homeland was attacked, I would help defend it, personally, I will take up arms, if it were attacked, if Canada were attacked or my home Caribbean island nation but that did not occur here, Iran did not attack USA and we do not go bombing another nation to ‘help out another in its bombing’ or ‘in case they ever attacked’ or based on a supposition or theoretical risk especially when our own US intelligence said no attack was imminent and that Iran had no nuclear weapons and was not near completing one and posed no imminent threat. Our own intelligence. I guess this is why Tulsi DNI was placed on the naughty chair day one of the bombing.

I am totally against what USA did here bombing Iran. Based on all that was known, Iran did not pose the threat to warrant this. I know this could have been dealt with differently. I want POTUS Trump to bring our precious troops home, no more blood shed all sides…

I stand by Trump.

I stand by this great US nation.

I stand by my flag.

The main thesis I am expressing is that the safety and security of Israel is paramount and must not be breached. Ever. So is the safety of USA and of Iran. I mean all three. In this debate. Yet I am an American (and Canadian and Trinidadian Tobagonian with Cuban and Middle East heritage) who loves USA. US stood and must stand as the last beacon of hope. And lead. Must not now digress to be the world’s bully because ‘we have bigger weapons’. No. strength is NOT that.

My proposed solution I offer to POTUS Trump (for we want him to win) to get out of this Iran war that we the US wrongfully started and given that it seems the US is being held hostage by Iran and now trapped and desperately seeks a way out (given today, after 2-3 months of bombing of Iran (and an US asked for ceasefire), they Iran, have remained intact and by all accounts have grown stronger as

1)the Iranian brutal regime which I do not support, and cannot support, remains in place and some argue with even more hardliners and thus we may have caused a worst situation…

2)their Iran’s ballistic and drone assets are largely intact as reported by even our own US intelligence…

3)they retain their enriched uranium (60%) that could be taken to weapons grade (90%)…

4) HAMAS and Hezbollah and other terror assets remain and

5)they now control the Straits of Hormuz (when prior to bombing they did not as ships passed daily unimpeded)…having our US sailors mill around warship decks playing shuffleboard…

My 16 point resolution plan (as a simple lay person interested in no more blood shed and US leading the way to solve this, despite US have a wrongful role in initiating this clusterfuck):

1)that POTUS Trump must fire functional dry-drunk sexual predator SECDEF Hegseth immediately (and the other drunkard deer-in-the-headlight FBI head Kash Patel, what an embarrassment) for badly misguiding POTUS Trump into this wrong Iran war

Do not forget this lady in the pedophilia issues, may have explaining to do under oath sometime?:

2)POTUS Trump I still support despite his catastrophic judgement (COVID, mRNA vaccine, Epstein pedophile cover-up etc.) to declare a victory, some form of it, and say that you accomplished what you sought to e.g. degraded Iran’s military, reduced its capacity to wage war with Middle East neighbors etc., and take an off-ramp; if they say in media that you lost, accept that for you did actually; if they say the bombing was illegal and wrong, accept it for it was

3)The US to end the bombing now and military presence around Iran

4)Removal of the Iran port blockade by US; Iran to release and not militarize the Strait of Hormuz immediately or commit to not do this in the future; no blockage of the Red Sea by Iran; no attacks on commercial shipping or any types by Iranian gun boats or military

5)US remains the greatest nation for good and capable! Trump I still support and I ask him to bring all precious US troops home now; maybe get some additional concessions to exchange any spies or people held both sides…win win if possible.

6)US to apologize for the deaths by the US missiles of the 170 little schoolgirls in Minab…that was a mistake (I cannot think it was deliberate so will not say that or entertain it unless I can be shown this) yet tragic, very painful; admit it if we were at fault for the healing to begin; offer compensation to the families.

7)Iran to pay USA for our dead soldiers and we to pay them for their dead children and innocents. The war was wrong. We have to compensate each other

8)USA and Iran us to return to the negotiating table, and fire idiots Kushner and Witkoff, two of the biggest negotiator clowns in history. They are one-sided and biased

9)consider crippling economic sanctions for 5 years on the nuclear issue on Iran yet the debate must begin now as to why Iran must not have a nuclear weapon and why they COULD, given other nations are allowed to; lift any economic sanctions on commercial issues in the economy so that they can have economic growth and rebuild their infrastructure; Iran to agree to work collaboratively and peacefully for the next 15 years with the United States as a partner, with routine bi-annual high-level meetings (issues around trade, economies, military, security etc.)

10)work to get Iran to transfer the enriched uranium to China or Russia with joint yearly inspections including the USA where USA must sign on and be a partner to the inspections…China, Russia and USA to inspect…and relevant UN agency…but Iran retains ownership, it’s theirs. But not to build bombs. At the same time, get Israel to sign on to the NPT and declare the weapons they may (or may not) have…

11)Iran to declare no building of a nuclear weapon for 15 years as a bargaining tool, should they move to do so; all nations Iran, Israel, Pakistan et al. to commit to and agree to never use nuclear weapons on any neighbors, ever

12)Iran to declare no support of HAMAS or Hezbollah or any other terror assets e.g. Houthis, Islamic Jihad, Wahabists, Salafists etc. in Middle East and for good; end that, I mean a commitment forever, particularly never to use such terror assets to attack Israel or US and in fact, anyone

13)US to leave Iran’s oil and assets and resources alone, it belongs to Iran. Same for all nations in the world e.g. Greenland, Canada, Venezuela etc.; US to leave all assets and resources of all nations, it does not belong to us and all nations must do the same, China, Russia, India etc. all powerful nations must stop this quest for unbridled hegemony. Taking other people stuff. By force.

14)put on table that the US will reduce military bases in Middle East by half to 80% to complete as a negotiating tool etc. If Iran wants zero bases, this could be on the table to negotiate.

15)USA and Iran to commit to no military attacks on Iran for 15 years. Iran to agree to no attacks on Israel or United States for 15 years (homeland or territories or bases etc.). Ideally a commitment by all sides to do this forever. No attacks forever. firm commitment. Forever where Israel is to be safe and Iran and all nations in the region. Again, all such nations to pledge no military attacks for ever. The security of Israel is paramount as is Iran as is USA etc. Nations must commit to peace and end any and all terror related attacks on respective peoples. For good.

16)Iran and US to work together and enter into bi-lateral workable financial and energy resource deals and projects over the long-term to drive jobs in both nations e.g. US can commit to help develop Iran’s energy infrastructure while Iran commits to supply as need may be, the US with any energy oil and gas needs etc. Again, another piece to add to negotiations to help it.

These are my preliminary suggestions to be iterated, added to etc., what are yours?

Long live USA, greatest nation, long live the stars and stripes flag, our nation, our military, peoples, long live our POTUS Trump, I support, & I continue to want Trump’s success! I want God to grant Trump favor and cover and protect him, grant him gracious mercy and help him! Give him success, and that means not by war, but by doing the right thing here! Bring them home! End the failed Iran war and bring our troops safely home…

Also, Steve’s response was to this article I shared (and that photo next is some precision bombing of our bases in Kuwait (rendered it now inoperable as radars etc. blown up) by Iran, for a nation that the Trump administration is obliterated and has NOTHING’):

Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump’s War 2.0 for America is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

“We may not want to admit it in the US and the Trump administration but: “China is America’s Military Equal Now And In Any Future Fight, Marine General Warns

Faced with the rapidly growing China threat, the U.S. has to start hardening its bases now, said Marine Lt. Gen. Stephen Sklenka.”

The Iran was has shown the limits today of America’s military power and the weaknesses. It is shocking.