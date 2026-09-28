Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump’s War 2.0 for America

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Dr. Paul Alexander
Sep 28Edited

Bobby needs to stand up and say 'look, Trump orbit folk, outlaw Josie Wales et al. are fucking me, I do did not agree with the lockdowns and the mRNA, I know it kills...I WANT TO END IT BUT THEY WILL NOT AGREE. it will be political suicide for Trump to fire the tanned shirtless one...so the snake handler needs to use them testicles he is keen to share around with the girls, and stand up, call our Trump world, and it will help your name for possible future...POTUS even...hell you could run at 90...do not be silent for today you are looked at as inept and a blowhard opportunist. I will support him if he did. stand to fuck up Bobby, be a real man...we know you got it in you.

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Dr. Paul Alexander
Sep 29

Gruber asked whether the traditional flu shot is worth it. McCullough’s answer was blunt:

He took it for years as hospital staff, but says “the studies show, sadly, that it doesn’t work.”

Claims it makes you more likely to get a viral respiratory infection — citing a Cleveland Clinic study by Shrestha et al. showing flu shots “backfire.”

Says protection from a flu shot is well under 50%, and the odds of getting flu in a given year are under 1%.

His preferred approach: early treatment with drugs on hand, not vaccination — “the drugs really don’t work once we’re five days into it.” excellent by McCullough, always prescient, I wrote about the failure of flu shot.

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