Trudeau is a house negro, Pollivere is a house negro, all these people are house negroes. George Bush is/was a house negro, Clinton a house negro, John Lewis was a house negro…Trump was not a house negro for he actually helped blacks and did more for blacks, black Americans…that Obama was the top dog house negro…I mean if there was a house negro award, it would go to Obama twice…he worked against blacks…Azar, Macron…I hope you understand that a house negro is not black, its majority white…most house negroes are white liberals and conservatives…