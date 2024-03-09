This from Igor Chudov’s recent stack (see it, excellent writer)…I mean, I am shocked by this statement, it is as if 45 really thinks this vaccine was helpful or even needed…he 45 is flat wrong and you must understand, I want him as POTUS again, I want him up in DC burning it down, jailing all the fuckers who did COVID, brought this fraud and killed so many with the lockdowns and vaccine, but I want him to fix this devastating wrong too and I ain’t Malone et al., prostrating for a job, flipping and flopping and lying and contorting for a job, I ain’t them types…I was there, worked with those types….did that, done that, seen it all…nothing there I want to see…I want 45 to admit the wrongs and heal the nation and make ‘whole’ all those harmed by the OWS madness!

and you Sherri Nelson, Sherri ‘bones’ Nelson, aka ‘Polly’, I heard you slandered me in media, you freak, you corrupted banal freak, I heard major media exposure is coming for you soon to inform who you really are and your husband and his ties, you typical money whore liar, talking smack about me? like you could ever do what I did? you are not a freedom fighter, you are the typical grifter fraud….typing on your keyboard as women stood with me in the Canadian trucker convoy being beaten by police, by Trudeau, horses trampling them, beaten, them on the frontline…not you…as you picked meat from your crooked teeth typing on your keyboard, like those real-estate agents on the 26th floor of Ottawa hotels pimping and whoring with donor money, screwing every man they could find for donor money, lying it was for the truckers, when all they and all of them did was enrich themselves, them camera ‘Glen’ frauds, camera men, real-estate agents became COVID experts, oh my god, what a joke COVID became and remains…you sorry crooked losers, just stole and stole from the truckers, not giving one penny to those who really lost….you Sherri Nelson…do not worry Sherri Nelson, as the truth of you is laid bare, I heard many are coming at you to show the fraud you are…I will help amplify it, you sorry thief. You and that other Vandersteel crook, I heard she has lots of answering for money she cannot account for…

come at me….I can play your game just like you. you people are nothing but frauds leeching on pained people, living off people.

And get over your fetish with TWC, maybe one day you can become as honest as people there and gain the respect from people like me…get over them, TWC is a good company and Coulson, the likes of him you can never be…thats an honest man helping people, helping scientists and doctors who lost in the COVID fraud, trying to open business with his money, not the real-estate 26th floor agent’s money, not stolen donor money, his own…I heard you asking behind the scenes Sherri if TWC can make you an affiliate….a birdie told me you asked if you can speak to Foster Coulson for a job…I heard this, is this so? if all this anger is because you want a job, why did you not say so? I even heard you get a monthly stipend from Malone to attack and smear everyone who he sued and asked him questions…I heard that’s how you get by today…you have your head up Malone’s ass….is this so too Sherri? Figures….nothing but a fraud…seems so, so that may be right…why can’t you work for a living like everyone else?

next time you wish to opine about me, go check my background, go see who I am and what I did…I ain’t low-life basement dwelling you…Randy H told us you are a bit deranged and off the rocker, a bit unbalanced and on the edge…he was right.