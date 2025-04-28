Who is going to pay financially to the thousands of families who lost people put on the deadly fraud PCR manufactured non-pandemic ventilators? People suffered & died on the vents & no
one has been held responsible, so who will pay? Can we ask POTUS Trump to make families 'whole' who died due to the ventilators? Can we get a proper study examination of what went wrong?
Who made money? 100% big people in US government made big money making and deploying these death machines…who in Trump’s first government and Biden’s governments made money? Via the deadly ventilators. The ventilator in COVID killed people. POTUS Trump needs to investigate this. The ventilators. He was misled on this too.
Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Investigated, indicted for crimes against humanity; every last one of them!