notice the media, no one is talking about both evil beasts being black and the police officer was white but no no no, this is not a racial crime, no no no, no civil rights violated here…but had the white officer shot the men, then Al ‘look those white men smeared feces all over me Tawana Brawley LIAR’ Sharpton and Jesse Jackson and the congressional black caucus etc…and the morons on The View, the rabid ladies there…would have been calling for riots across America…

so again, I say hang these 2 high, give them 2 hours to live. Hang any white, black, brown, yellow, and ethnicity, any religion, anyone who did this type of crime…hang them fast…punish them…we know who did what here, no trial…just rope and wood…and the family of the police officer…let them hang them.

Pimp for pimp.

you see, there is good research showing that it is the predictability of punishment that determines these deadly crimes, that these dogs know that they will spend 20 on death row appealing...and may even get off on some technicality…we need to change this that predictability is certain and swift as to punishment…2 hours.