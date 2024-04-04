'Who is the alleged killer of NYC police officer Jonathan Diller?' SHARYL ATTKISSON updated us, but frankly, I don't need to know, IMP these FERAL animals must be hung high FAST
give them a couple quarters to make a call to tell their families good bye, take them to a burger joint drive through for a last meal, and in about 2 hours, hang them high! you kill a cop, you die!
notice the media, no one is talking about both evil beasts being black and the police officer was white but no no no, this is not a racial crime, no no no, no civil rights violated here…but had the white officer shot the men, then Al ‘look those white men smeared feces all over me Tawana Brawley LIAR’ Sharpton and Jesse Jackson and the congressional black caucus etc…and the morons on The View, the rabid ladies there…would have been calling for riots across America…
so again, I say hang these 2 high, give them 2 hours to live. Hang any white, black, brown, yellow, and ethnicity, any religion, anyone who did this type of crime…hang them fast…punish them…we know who did what here, no trial…just rope and wood…and the family of the police officer…let them hang them.
Pimp for pimp.
you see, there is good research showing that it is the predictability of punishment that determines these deadly crimes, that these dogs know that they will spend 20 on death row appealing...and may even get off on some technicality…we need to change this that predictability is certain and swift as to punishment…2 hours.
americans killing americans ... WHO BENIFITS ... put them on trial ... if i open a cage and wild killer animals attack you ... who do you blame and react to ??? me or just the wild animals ??? good God please guide us in dealing with this evil according to your wise loveing will
What about the killers of police at Capitol bldg?
“
Called “Hostage” by trump, the are cop killers!