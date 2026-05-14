Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

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Elusive1
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Those who are dems hold protests against this king. And it's wwird, but I'm finding myself agreeing with them on more and more every day. If only more people would wake up from their delusions.

Thank you!

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