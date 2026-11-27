Who gave the US the right to take another nation’s assets? we are taking their gold to? who in the TRump orbit getting this money?
Bessent lied in this hearing…
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Who are Trump's "we"? Let me suggest the Uniparty members - all of whom are Globalist assets.
I trust the first president who cares about our country and ME! When have we had a president that works tirelessly with out pay to save and protect and better our country. Stopping deep state corruption of bankrupting our country and killing innocent Americans with pharmaceutical vaccines and medicines.