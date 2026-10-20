Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump’s War 2.0 for America

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Decode the World's avatar
Decode the World
6d

No one does more than the minimum of what people voted for. True for both sides.

The Illusion of Choice.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Dr. Paul Alexander
Jorge Fernandez's avatar
Jorge Fernandez
6dEdited

I was wrong. The last time Trump opted to attack Iran, I stated that Trump had made the biggest goof of his life -- "laid his largest egg ever", was how I said it. I was wrong.

It's not a "goof" if it was part of a plan ... if Trump was following orders from his Masters (as he did in the COVID Crime) ... if the goal was to take the US and the entire planet into a MAJOR CRISIS.

Has that been achieved? You can bet your bottom dollar that it's well underway of being achieved!!

So again, I was wrong. No "goof", their plan proceeds on schedule. Trump is playing his role *perfectly*!

As his reward, Trump is looting as no previous POTUS has ever done. The latest estimate I heard was that since JAN 2025, Trump alone (not counting family and pals) has hauled-in over $2 billion!

Wouldn't you give away your paltry $400K a year salary for a haul of over $2 billion?

Reply
Share
4 replies
18 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Paul · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture