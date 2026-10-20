shows big victory for Dems...? what? how did that happen? it was doomed the moment we bombed Iran for no reason, no good reason! already was struggling due to the Epstein pedophile cover up…the deadly mRNA vaccine…already was in trouble…Talarico taking Texas? impossible! what? the FBI DOGE Purge Saved Lindsey Graham and James Clyburn From a Bribery Investigation? what? Trump supporters don't expect to get $5,000 checks after midterms...? it is all blowing smoke up our asses? not going to happen, never was? some say duplicity, a gimmick for votes? your view? what? Trump’s approval lowest ever? as midterms near…what? MyPillow founder Mike Lindell throwing Trump shade? what? no more favors? what? a photo of dumb and Dumberer? 2 pathetic men…that can’t seem to grasp no one cares….no now, not in the future. what? Trump says USA to burn down if Democrats win? but can it get worse inside and outside the USA today under a Republican government, all three levels? I do not think so.

What? ADHD linked to higher death risk? who did that study? HHS employees and FDA and NIH employees? was Bhattacharya and RFK Jr. involved? the methods of this review was garbage, should not have been published and they have hubris declaring and publishing…

The results ‘varied sharply from study to study, especially for overall death risk, which the authors tie to differences in diagnostic criteria, health care systems, and social attitudes toward ADHD across countries. Many studies were dominated by male participants, which may hide risks specific to females, though the authors note that the imbalance could also reflect current ADHD prevalence. Smaller studies produce less precise estimates than large national-database studies, and studies differed in which factors, such as socioeconomic status, they accounted for. The medication analysis rested on only three studies and may be skewed by differences between treated and untreated groups, including health care access, socioeconomic status, illness severity, treatment adherence, and other psychiatric conditions, so it should not be read as proof that medication lowers death risk. One author screened all titles and abstracts, with a second author independently screening 10%, and a single reviewer rated study quality. Too few studies were available for reliable subgroup analyses, and tests for publication bias should be treated with caution for the same reason. The 15.9 million participant total adds together each study’s sample size, and several studies drew on the same national databases, so some individuals may be counted more than once.’