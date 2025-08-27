So let me see if I understand this correctly, FDA CBER now wants us to believe it is running good science and cares about the US population’s safety as it relates to vaccines, so pulls one Chikungunya vaccine after approving it, then approves another, with extremely small harms and deaths relative to the Malone Bancel Bourla Pfizer Moderna et al. mRNA vaccine, yet leaves Malone mRNA on the shelf, and is shoving Malone et al. mRNA vaccine up our asses e.g. the infant 6 months old SPIKEVAX Moderna mRNA vaccine when there is no clinical medical basis and it is already proven that mRNA vaccine causes harms, deaths, is ineffective with bleeding, clots, myocarditis etc. Verified deaths. But it will leave that mRNA vaccine on the market to kill more. mRNA vaccine is to be untouched as we are treated to theater of firing, hiring, with people on vacation as Prasad et al. runs amok etc. approving SPIKEVAX etc. ha ha ha ha

Does it make sense? Someone at FDA is spooning someone big. Who? Someone or the other way around. Who is spooning who as these vaccines get approved etc.? And people are harmed. Yet the photo tells you my thinking, we are really dealing with pigs, swine doing all that vaccine approval spooning.

Btw, is Oz, Prasad, Bhattacharya, Makary, Malone, Bourla, Bancel et al., the vaccine bunch, are they spooning too? Who is spooning who is my main question?

So FDA Pulls Valneva’s Chikungunya vaccine Ixchiq From Market Citing ‘Serious Safety Concerns’,

‘Today 8/22/2025 the US FDA’s Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research has suspended the biologics license for Valneva Austria GmbH’s live-attenuated IXCHIQ vaccine. This vaccine was initially approved by the FDA under the accelerated approval pathway in November of 2023 for the prevention of disease caused by the chikungunya virus (CHIKV) in individuals 18 years of age and older who are at increased risk of exposure to CHIKV. CBER’s decision is based on serious safety concerns related to the vaccine, which appears to be causing chikungunya-like illness in vaccine recipients. There has been one death from encephalitis directly attributable to the vaccine (CSF PCR was + for the vaccine strain of the virus) and over 20 reported serious adverse events that were consistent with chikungunya-like illness. Reported serious adverse events have included 21 hospitalizations and 3 deaths. Furthermore, the clinical benefit of the vaccine has not yet been verified in confirmatory clinical studies. CBER’s benefit-risk analysis broadly shows the vaccine does not have benefits outweighing risks, under most plausible scenarios. For these reasons, CBER believes this vaccine is not safe and that continued administration to the public would pose a danger to health.’

Bavarian Nordic Receives U.S. FDA Approval of Chikungunya Vaccine for Persons Aged 12 and Older

First chikungunya vaccine approved for persons as young as 12 years old, addressing an unmet need for chikungunya prevention for younger travelers.

On track for commercial launch in the U.S. in the first half of 2025.

A Tropical Disease Priority Review Voucher was awarded to the Company upon approval.

‘COPENHAGEN, Denmark, February 14, 2025 – Bavarian Nordic A/S (OMX: BAVA) announced today that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved VIMKUNYA™ (Chikungunya Vaccine, Recombinant) for injection, the first virus-like particle (VLP) single-dose chikungunya vaccine in the U.S. for persons 12 years of age and older.

The FDA approved VIMKUNYA under Priority Review, based on results from two phase 3 clinical trials which enrolled more than 3,500 healthy individuals 12 years of age and older. The studies met their primary endpoints, with results showing that 21 days after vaccination, the vaccine induced neutralizing antibodies in up to 97.8% of the vaccinated individuals and demonstrated a rapid immune response starting to develop within one week. The vaccine was well-tolerated and vaccine-related adverse events were mainly mild or moderate in nature1. VIMKUNYA is a VLP vaccine, which means that it uses virus-like particles designed to mimic the chikungunya virus without the ability to infect cells, replicate or cause disease.’

