What is real? Was this a fake photo? What do you think? Is the photo real? What it portrays? If so e.g. that it is real, and I hope not fake, but it is seemingly fake, then is this the depth, the lengths we are going to now? Who decided to mislead and defraud Trump this way if this is a fake propaganda photo? Would this photo become an issue going forward and if fake, how should POTUS Trump handle this? I do not want POTUS Trump harmed by this and subverted and I think he is being set up…

Is this propaganda now, being fought in the court of public opinion and yet with no factual basis? they said he roughed up, beat his wife once, well, how many in congress must then be deported if that’s the predictor? she, wife said they worked it out. again, should I remind you Hegseth and others have had same leveled against them. we have POTUSs who beat up women. so, what is going on here? what is real?

because if that photo put out by our Great POTUS Trump is real and that guy is a member of MS-13, was a member, becoming a member, etc. and it is proven true, then we do not want him in USA. But if it is fake and propaganda lies, a lie, to mislead the public, then that has implications for people behind the scenes set POTUS Trump up and that guy could sue POTUS Trump et al. if he returns to USA and photo shown and proven untrue. and the question is, did we have to come to showing photos of hands? who would move to trick POTUS Trump this way? If it is doctored, I do not think Trump knew.

Mara Salvatrucha (MS-13), 18 Street Gang, Tren de Aragua (TDA) gang members, all of them, inside USA must be removed…if you feel you are a gangsta then out with you! be dispatched!!! we want zero of them inside USA. or Canada…yet why can’t we make it that if you are malevolent or that high risk, that you are deported, placed back over the border and then never allowed back into USA…ever…ensure the border is bullet proof closed; but today what we have is you hold them, do not charge them, no court in the US, no habeas, no judge, then deport them to another nation? prison? that is not charging them and no courts too? something is not correct there.

this is what is reported and is happening. is this correct? I think a huge violative mistake was made here but the administration cannot admit the mistake or take responsibility and return him to go to court as they feel that all will need to be returned. I think they are making a mess by the way this is being handled. we are facing so much disinformation and lies, and I do not want Trump smeared or hurt by how this is handled and goes down. He could be if it goes south. He will be blamed. If SCOTUS rules against birth right citizenship case and slaps it down and on this, this will be used by Democrats on midterms etc. We do not want the nation thinking Trump is abusing his authorities and laws.

I want every rapist, pedophile, murderer etc. who harms anyone, to face harsh punishment, removed, all we can do to ensure punishment, justice, once it is 100% verified. Deported to wherever you came from, turned around. I do not support rendering you to another nation’s prison if the US itself will not charge you or imprison you and the next nation will not charge you and just hold you. How come? Based on what? A suspicion? A dislike? You look a certain way? Kid Rock is fully tattooed, should he be deported as he looks a certain way…? so, should he? or is it the ones we do not like? don’t look like you, browner than you? maybe black? poor. what about Hegseth? what about many of our military who are good law-abiding people, tattooed up? these are our precious. do you see the insanity? I am happy SCOTUS halted deportations to figure this out. to ensure all is done properly and lawfully. I do not care if you unsubscribe, this is my opinion. for this affects all Americans. I want this properly examined by SCOTUS and ruled. the implications of extra-judicial activity that is illicit is devastating. if unchecked. We live in a US today where billionaires and rich people are shacking up in Palm Beach spooning and coddling, buying favors and access, using their wealth to buy politicians and our government and then use the benefits to even enrich further. This is where we are.

Today.

Let us hope SCOTUS gets it right this time. Deport all illegals and send them back to their home nations, not to another nation’s prison. Unless you charge them in US ad they committed a crime, are we sending people to a prison in another nation for entering US illegally? And no one is charging them? How can we hold them? How could US be part of this? Someone needs to help this make sense to me. If Abrego Garcia is a bad guy and it is proven in court, a judge, then deal with it/him as prescribed under law. But do it right. If a mistake was made, fix it. We are a nation of laws and even if we do not agree with the courts, we obey and appeal and we use the courts and ballot box to take steps to fashion the better society.

‘President Donald Trump posted a photo of himself holding a seemingly digitally altered image of the left hand of Kilmar Abrego Garcia, who was wrongly deported to El Salvador last month.

Abrego Garcia is currently incarcerated in a prison in El Salvador despite a 2019 court order barring his removal to that country. Lawyers for the Trump administration initially admitted that the Maryland father of three was sent to El Salvador due to an “administrative error,” but the president and his top officials say they will not retrieve him and claim Abrego Garcia is member of the notorious MS-13 gang. Last week, the U.S. Supreme Court upheld a lower court ruling instructing the administration to arrange his return to the U.S. Abrego Garcia has not been charged with a crime.

On Friday, Trump posted a message on his Truth Social platform with an image purporting to be Abrego Garcia’s left hand. It features tattoos on his fingers that government officials previously described: a marijuana leaf, a smiley face, a cross, and a skull. But in the image Trump is holding, “MS-13” is now spelled across the knuckles.’ ‘However, Matt Novak of Gizmodo pointed out on BlueSky that a photo of Abrego Garcia with Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-MD) from Thursday clearly shows the deportee’s left hand. The characters “MS-13” are nowhere to be found.’

