Who set up POTUS Trump?

‘WASHINGTON—Top Pentagon aides were developing a briefing for Elon Musk last month on more than two dozen highly classified weapons programs for fighting China until the department’s top lawyer intervened, people familiar with the plan said.

Acting Pentagon General Counsel Charles Young learned that a memo being drafted to show Musk contained information on 29 China-related “special access programs,” a designation for the military’s most sensitive secrets, the people said.’

Pentagon Prepared Briefing for Musk on Top Secret U.S. Weapons for China War

Plans to brief billionaire businessman were scrapped over ethics concerns and confusion over who ordered it

My view was they knew it would be stopped and knew it would be in media to embarrass Trump to make it as if his governing is out of control; same thing media and insiders did during the fraud fake COVID non-pandemic. To hobble him. These subversives will not stop, will continue to look for ways to hobble POTUS Trump.