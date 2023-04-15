WHO said what? "I think we are coming to that point that we can look at COVID in the same way we look at seasonal influenza, a virus that is not disrupting our society or hospital system" para; so WHO
said what we told them and the world near 3 years ago & we were smeared for, & that we DO NOT lock society down or close schools or do not mass test or mass quarantine even at borders
SOURCE:
https://gettr.com/gtok/p2ckd3i75a1
It is as if we are living in 2 different universes. I just got censored today From a Medical website for mentioning how effective prophylaxis and Early treatment was and is.
I didn't even mention the name of several of the best early treatment repurposed medicines. I referred to the F LCCC protocol and that got me thrown off... To me it's unbelievable that a good portion of people have known about this since 2020 and continued to live their lives normally.
But the larger fraction seems to want to remain scared and isolated And blind.
If they have not figured it out by now, they're not going to. They're militantly ignorant. It blows my mind.I give up. Thank you doctor Paul for being you
Glad they’re catching up to the rest of us. We’ve been doing that since spring 2020. They’ve proven to be useless to us