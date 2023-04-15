Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

Trying hard
Apr 15, 2023

It is as if we are living in 2 different universes. I just got censored today From a Medical website for mentioning how effective prophylaxis and Early treatment was and is.

I didn't even mention the name of several of the best early treatment repurposed medicines. I referred to the F LCCC protocol and that got me thrown off... To me it's unbelievable that a good portion of people have known about this since 2020 and continued to live their lives normally.

But the larger fraction seems to want to remain scared and isolated And blind.

If they have not figured it out by now, they're not going to. They're militantly ignorant. It blows my mind.I give up. Thank you doctor Paul for being you

Nicole larson
Apr 15, 2023

Glad they’re catching up to the rest of us. We’ve been doing that since spring 2020. They’ve proven to be useless to us

