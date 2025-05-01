and now claims it is now Biden’s economy? It is Biden decline? How? Come on POTUS Trump, fire your advisors, they again undercut you and advised you wrongfully, and made you look silly and duplicitous. We know Trump loves America and wants to do good by USA. We know this. Clear. We know Trump is seeking to do good by USA and Americans. Patriotic. But for your advisors POTUS Trump, to have you claiming a strong Biden economy is/was due to you, yet now have you claim (advise you it is sound to state this) the cratering economy and stock market under you after YOUR tariffs and economic policies, is due to Biden, is downright ridiculous and insulting to the American people. Again, what type of advisors does POTUS Trump have? These are unforced errors that should not be made POTUS Trump. You cannot have it both ways Sir, you cannot take praise for Biden’s strong economy yet blame Biden for your bad economy. Makes no sense. Moreover, how can you even begin saying that Biden will be to blame for the potential next 2nd quarter decline? Who advised you to say that? Again, these people are subverting you POTUS Trump. You need advisors who are not setting you up. Fire them. Is it because they know 2 successive economic GDP downturns means we are in recession, and they know they have taken a strong economy handed over by Biden and helped weaken it? So, are beginning to blame Biden for what they have done? POTUS Trump, please fire these people!

