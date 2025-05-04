Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Larry Arnold's avatar
Larry Arnold
24m

Part of their many roles in the great culling

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
CatGirl7's avatar
CatGirl7
22m

Considering the source, this sounds like a plot to kill off the obese.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Paul
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture