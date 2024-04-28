Who will admit the SIN? Who will cop the plea, the mea culpa over the deadly COVID mRNA vaccine? Trump for OWS, deceived by Fauci, Hahn, Bourla, Malone et al.? Biden for rolling it out, people died?
Malone for the mRNA core technology? Kariko core technology? that was deadly? Weissman for the core? Deadly...Bourla as CEO developing the mRNA vaccine? mass producing? Bancel Moderna? Sahin? Who?
Will Trump come clean and throw them all under the bus for what they did? He knows…I know he knows…he is getting there, we need it fast. I trust he will, he has to. He cannot stand by the lockdowns or vaccine any longer. The die is cast, it was a catastrophe. He has to reverse LIABILITY Protection, implement a victim compensation fund…etc. jail many who did wrong via his Justice department.
Who? Who has the stones to stand up? Face the music.
I think they will benefit.
The fact that to this day Trump has not come clean on OWS PLUS the fact that Trump has never expressed disgust and contempt against creatures like Fauci, Birx, Bourla, etc. PLUS the fact that Trump has never openly attacked monsters like the Clintons, Obama, Bush, the Fed big-wigs, etc. PLUS the fact that Trump did not take out a SINGLE Fat Rat criminal during his 4-year presidency, PLUS ... are all clear indicators that Trump is one of *THEM*, not one of us. But maybe that's just me (shrug).
Hilarious, Jimmy Swaggart ministries🤣🤣🤣 I remember in my past life as a security professional designing a security system for Jimmy’s ministry warehouse of tapes in Niagara Falls Canada. He had all hot girls working the office and whenever he was going to show up everyone lined up in single file to great him. For the record, I was single then. Thanks for the memories.
Back to the meat and potatoes. Trump won’t say a word till the election is over. MSM is still pushing the VAX and have yet to come clean in their complicity in this mass harm event. They will try to cover up their crime for as long as they can until the hangman is at the door, that’s when the frantic finger pointing and blame game will start. The corrupt doctors are no different. They will hold out till the chips have fallen before they bring on the excuses and finger pointing. This is a MASSIVE CATCH 22 for all involved in the rollout, jabbing and recommendations. It would be political suicide to admit anything at this point. 75% of Americans complied. Revealing the truth now would turn 75% of Americans against Trump. Even if he admitted he was lied to because that would reveal ha had bad advice and no control and contrary to his claim that he had people in his administration that were giving the counter argument, he never even gave them a chance to dispute publicly in the open for all to hear. The conclusion must be that most of his administration was against him which from a business perspective, is a massive fail. Could his ego withstand such an admission? Is he big enough to do it? Only time will tell if he is the great one to save America and smarter this time to choose the right people. Let’s not forget Mike the “killer” Pompeo was his CIA director, the agency fomenting endless wars.