Why? A POTUS can pardon whom they wish though I argue not for criminals, never for criminals, I actually want executive pardons, POTUS pardons ended! But why would POTUS Trump touch this Diddy issue?
Say it ain't so, POTUS Trump, say it ain't so. What? "Diddy Pardon: Donald Trump “Certainly” Would Consider Clemency For Sean Combs As Old Pal Faces Sex-Trafficking Trial & Life Behind Bars"
Ugh, not a good look…I would want POTUS Trump to tell me when it is ok for a man to kick a woman in the head who is already on the ground after he knocked her out with a brutal punch? When? That type of man. Touching this guy is like playing with the Tates. Not a good look. Delicate, toxic.
IMO. Word of advice to the the Great 47!
Stop feeding into the MSM propaganda. He gets asked questions and he always has an answer. He said he wasn’t following it closely and he would have to see all the facts before ever making that decision. If he said “no comment” the MSM would run with that, too. You know he’s going to answer questions. Don’t play the game just to get interactions with your followers.
That said, it would be the end of my support for Trump if he did pardon Diddy. I’m pretty sure I wouldn’t be alone. I don’t care which side or what president, I would never vote for them again and they’d lose my support. This is more distraction from actual, meaningful things that are going on.
If this idea has merit, let alone Trump actually pardons Combs, then any and all Trump lovers, even MAGtards, need to denounce Trump in the strongest terms possible, to include the GOP (which needs to also be denounced).