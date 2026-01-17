back to DNA, re-integration that could and would impact the human genome, Malone failed to warn the American people that it would not dissolve rapidly as we were lied to by CDC and FDA et al., and that it would persist and cause long-term damage to those who took it, that the spike protein (the deleterious toxic endothelial pathogen aspect of the virus as well as the synthetic mRNA vaccine) would persist and wreak havoc on the cardio vasculature…Malone failed to warn the American people that the lipid nano-particle fat based transporter (the fatty ball that encapsulated the mRNA payload) of the mRNA payload was designed to go far and wide inside (across) the body, systemically, could cross the blood-brain barrier, could cross the blood-lung barrier, the blood liver-barrier, the placental barrier etc. He knew it would have been problematic for babies in utero. Damaging, but kept silent.

Point is Malone knew it all, this was his area of research, his ‘baby’ as it is called, so he knew yet kept SILENT and moved rather to profit on the upside when the harms were NOT yet materialized and then as the deaths happened on the downside, ran to our anti-mRNA vaccine side to join in to say (and thus to double profit) it’s not safe (to pimp off donor money on that side and feign he is not involved) but till today, the fucker has not yet once said “DO NOT TAKE THE mRNA VACCINE IN NO FORM, IN ANY MANNER FOR IT IS UNSAFE, NOT AN ISSUE OF PERSONAL CHOICE, IT IS NOT SAFE, DO NOT TAKE IT, IT MUST BE PULLED, NEVER WAS AND DOES NOT WORK AND I AM SORRY I WAS SILENT AND PEOPLE DIED, I AM DEEPLY SORRY FOR MY GREED AND SILENCE, I WILL DO ALL I CAN TO HELP THOSE HAMRED BY MY ACTIONS TOO AND I URGE POTUS TRUMP TO REMOVE ALL THE mRNA VACCINES NOW”…

notice today he has never called for mRNA vaccine to be removed. Never. There is a reason for that. He is playing the forked tongue game. leave it on market, it is you the public who take it, it is YOUR choice. but the fucker knows it is deadly.

deaths that happed due to the mRNA vaccine are on Malone’s hands too, do not just blame Bourla and Bancel et al…Malone knew, and he still knows, it is a game…they all play. a money game. a ‘do not break ranks now game for we are all then fucked for our work killed people so silence by all and just keep cashing them cheques’…a kind of Italian mafia Omertà, an extreme form of loyalty and solidarity among malfeasants.

and this Malone used threats to silence anyone asking questions of him…he sued people and threatened to sue and the Freedom Movement against the mRNA died, save for people like me, McCullough, Oskoui, Ruby, Couey, Breggin, Yeadon et al. Malone’s job was to kill the Movement…

I lost much respect for RFK Jr. when he appointed Malone to ACIP. Made me understand this was all a joke. Not based on science and logic and rationality and right etc.

How could he be silent given all he knew? How could the COVID Freedom Movement media give him a pass? I have serious questions and many do. How could RFK Jr. hire this guy? From among those who would be more representative and accepted as unbiased scientists, true clinicians. How?

But he, Malone was more interested in NOBEL prize and fighting with Weissman and Kariko for the prize. Bitching till kingdom come. He was interested in threatening anyone who questioned him on his role in mRNA and his failures and then sued them too e.g. Breggins, Ruby, McCullough et al. He even threatened me. He did wrong by me caused my family to be placed at risk as he got his whacko sicko followers to threaten my family. He doxed me…caused risk to my family. this is why I can slap him up daily for I want him to try to sue me so I can return it and open him up as to his failures, how he helped harm the American people with his greed. But he knows better now…Anytime. He is ready. Let us discuss you mRNA work and statements etc. in a court of law.

Malone knew of all the harms and problems with mRNA vaccine, how could he not? he is the father as he claimed of the technology, yet he remained silent. He wants you to think he is just like you…the normal population. Was uninformed. When he helped create this mRNA ‘untested for safety’ monster. Yet kept silent until he would be blamed for the deaths too, so he jumped ship to the Freedom movement yet entangled the Movement’s media and silenced them with threats and promise of money….and convinced them to ask him no proper questions. Just hide out. The limited hangout is really him hiding in the Freedom Movement and the lure of promised donor money etc. I was part of his team, his crew. I left it. Too corrupted.

We are still waiting on that data Robert Malone. We await. And we know there is and was no such data but you were shilling, selling vaccine. And you know what? Your statements coerced people and people got harmed and some died.

He knows his exposure and legal jeopardy as to me. He failed to and he shilled and lied about the effectiveness of the Malone Bourla Bancel Pfizer Moderna et al. mRNA vaccine when he knew it did not work and could not work mechanically, it just could not get to the respiratory mucosal layer, compartment. He knew this, from the systemic circulation. Where it was needed if in fact this was a legitimate respiratory coronavirus. He knew it would be located in the hairs et al. and cells in the naso-pharyngeal compartment, in the nasal passages, back of throat, nostrils etc. and not systemically. He knew if anything a nasal type of vaccine was needed. Not one administered into the deltoid to then go into the systemic circulation etc. As to saving lives, he lied when he said that, for he had no data and no evidence whatsoever that it could and did…he Malone knew the non-sterilizing, non-neutralizing, viral immune escape ‘imperfect leaky’ original antigenic sin mRNA vaccine platform failed on all animals and killed. How then could it work on humans? He knew the proper sample size and duration of follow-up of the studies were very lacking and very sub-optimal and the study results were not meaningful.

He knew it all, he knew how much a failure mRNA is and was, he knew it from his own research, he knew the mRNA platform is and was a failure and there is no evidence today it has ever worked to save one life, infant or adult or elderly. Today, we still have not one randomized controlled placebo controlled clinical trial, with death and hospitalization and ICU etc. as patient-important outcomes, in adults of children, in anyone, that shows that the mRNA vaccine reduces hospitalization and/or death. Not one! And the bitch knows it. So, for RFK Jr. to put this guy who is implicated in this deadly vaccine on ACIP is mind-blowing. Pure quid pro quo…I do not know who is getting the quid or the quo and who is involved, who made the decisions. Could not be RFK Jr. He knew better. He RFK Jr. cannot defend technically, that hire. It is worse than nepotism and it harmed POTUS Trump. Made it more difficult for him to explain the failures of his term one.

Explain this tweet Robert Malone:

Ask yourself, how come Malone to today, has never called for the mRNA vaccine to be removed from the US market. Think about my question…he talks about safety now etc. but will never call for its removal. Why? Because he is part of the problem.

What bullshit they are saying, even RFK Jr. that he is for choice. para I want to ensure choice. Your choice and using our devised term ‘shared and informed decision making’. How could you be marketing and allowing something deadly to be available to me but tell me it is my choice to take it or not. Who are you fucking? In your authoritative position and white coat and stature etc., by the mere fact you allow it and put it out there, is tacitly and really telling me it is ok. But it is your choice. What hogwash, you know you are actually coercing me to take it, and that me seeing you allow it is enough for the general public to think ‘hey, if he or she did not say NOT to take it, just telling me it’s my choice, then it must be safe’…it is always a game, placing the decision on you, and you like a deceived fool, thinking well they would not put something in my face if it was harmful…

yes, they would! they do not care about your life! it’s a big fucking game and lie, a deceptive legalistic language game. Duplicitous. Played on us. And they know it, now telling us it’s really about choice.

No fucker, if it is deadly and harmful, in your authoritative decision-making role, this is why we pay you that salary for we seek your firm guidance, you are to stop making it accessible and tell us clear “this shit is no good for you and harmful, DO NOT take it”…do not play with fucking legalese terms.

Yet he shilled and kept quiet and we were in the dark and when the deaths began to escalate, he ran into the Freedom Movement for cover and the Freedom Movement media decided to cover up for him in exchange for interviews. A stroke-stroke situation. Failures. Yes, the Freedom movement media helped harm Americans and one day they too will be accountable legally, financially. EPOCH, DEL, Brownstone, CHD et al. for covering up for Malone and promoting him when he is and was part of the problem. Take me one anytime Freedom movement media. They all failed POTUS Trump, all of them. People who hated Trump and now silent to help promote mRNA for that is the game. Get a job at HHS or FDA et al. and be prostrated waiting for a job or interview or contract…for your silence. You had voice once, but now you have gone silent to get money. History will record you all as the user failures you are. Save for DEL, the Freedom Movement media are a bunch of money whores. 2$ money whores. Will sell their mother for 2$. Pimped off of pain and suffering, the public during and after COVID and continues today, taking donor money. Silence. For a HHS call out or job. Stroke-stroke I call it. Washing and lathering stones whole day. Each other’s. Trading honesty for silence. I still maintain some respect for DEL, we broke bread together. I think he is the real deal.

This is why to me, Malone will always be a conman grifter fraud. Always. I was part of his Global Summit group, we all were a team, but I quickly understood the con and grift and wanted no part.

Trump is hurt again by the morons, inept academically sloppy and intellectually lazy specious incompetent boobs, dimwit dolts, now heading up our health agencies. We may have well as put a box of grass to make decisions as the Directors and Secretaries. Same thing. Lack real epidemiology, research, methods, statistical skills. People who have never even seen a patient. This is why McCullough stands out. Those like him.

You must not wait for another catastrophic crisis (at times manufactured but we are prevented from making our own basic personal decisions or accessing needed drugs and response tools) to catch you off-guard. We must take charge and be prepared today so that we can enjoy peace of mind tomorrow.

Enter the Wellness Company as a solution and a willing participant in the health care conversation. The Wellness Company, launched in 2022, offers health care, prescriptions, and supplements, all backed by research



The Wellness Company isn’t chasing profits — it’s trying to help people recover. While the government continues pushing vaccines, The Wellness Company is focusing on real solutions.

From telemedicine, prescriptions, memberships, and supplements, TWC is leading America with alternative choices to the traditional health care model.

Please consider support of a good PATRIOT company (in this PATRIOT economy) Drs. McCullough, Risch, Thorp, myself support (they are our sponsors), The Wellness Company; see the emergency preparation kit (key component being antibiotics you were denied by doctors, pharmacists, governments during the fraud COVID), first aid kit, travel emergency kit, contagion control kit etc. Please consider the SPIKE SUPPORT (spike protein DETOX dissolving spike from mRNA vaccine, this is critical to remove spike form the mRNA vaccine/and DNA viral vector) formula with NATTOKINASE as well as the triple formula (SPIKE SUPPORT, BROMELAIN, CIRCUMIN)

If you wish to give a donation to help me, you can at:

Zelle:

sr7283@gmail.com

Or Ko-Fi

Ko-fi.com/drpauleliasalexander

Or to my address at:

150 South 8th Street

Unit 170

Lewiston, New York

14092

Alternatively, please consider going from an UNPAID subscriber or follower to a PAID at $5 per month or $30 per year. This can provide me help. If this is not possible at this time, this is ok, please remain a subscriber for FREE and there is no difference between FREE and PAID. No restrictions.