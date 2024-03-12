Why can't a massive 100-foot concrete wall be built at Southern boarder (any US border), 50 feet thick, barbed wire and spikes up top, with 50 caliber manned posts? Why? an impenetrable wall seen from
outer-space! Why can't this not be built? Is the aim to make America and Mexico borderless? Is the aim to remove actual borders between US and South America? Would AI create this?
Not no metal slat crap…a real wall!
Both Republicans and Democrats want the US to have NO (zero) border. I am convinced of this now.
IMO, they do not want to solve this.
Would POTUS Trump finally build the wall?
Alexander COVID News_PCR created fake COVID pandemic is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Why can't a massive 100-foot concrete wall be built at Southern boarder (any US border), 50 feet thick, barbed wire and spikes up top, with 50 caliber manned posts? Why? an impenetrable wall seen from
We don't need a wall. We just need a few simply laws that remove incentives to become an illegal:
1. All US property of illegals will be confiscated.
2. Impose a huge fine for hiring illegals, like $20K per head per day.
3. Whistleblowers/bounty-hunters receive half of all proceeds.
4. Illegals receive no government benefits or handouts of any kind.
5. Immigrants who commit felonies on US soil will be executed, no exceptions.
Harsh but very effective.
because with the wall the Democrats lose control of the nation!