“Death to America” they unapologetically chant…while in America. From a bird’s-eye view it looks as if a new pandemic may be sweeping across college campuses. A pandemic with faces shielded in surgical masks and N95’s. A pandemic where one side spews anger-ridden rhetoric against the other side. A pandemic where one side wishes death upon the other. A pandemic where both sides believe they are on the right side of history. Sounds all too familiar.

Then comes the age-old debate on the meaning of “freedom of speech”, to somehow justify the words “Death to America.” In America, freedom of speech is a right protected by the First Amendment to the Constitution of the United States of AMERICA. If America dies, then so does the foundation upon which it stands, the United States Constitution and that beloved First Amendment.

I came across this quote, by Anthon St. Maarten, which I believe may help shed light on this matter. Actions prove who someone is, words just prove who they want to be.

So, tell us ye Pro-Palestine group, aka “Death to America” club, is this really what you want? Do you really want “Death to America?” Tell us this, if America is a place you wish to bring death to then why are you here? Get to hell out! Get out, you ungrateful bastard! Perhaps there is another country that is better suited to your needs. Maybe Palestine or China or Russia? The possibilities are endless. Get out!

What if an anonymous, billionaire philanthropist decided to set up a foundation and use its monies to purchase one-way tickets for “Death to America” club members? One-way tickets to a country of their choice. Absolutely free. The only stipulation being a signed guarantee, from they/them, to never return to America. Tell us, would you sign on the dotted line?

You see ye “Death to America” club, far too many people have sacrificed their lives for you to stand by and trash talk this nation. Far too many people still serve today and sacrifice their lives and the lives of their families for the greatest nation in the world…America! You stay here, do not add to this nation, damage it, yet you fly tucked safely beneath the eagle’s wings, the power of this nation, taking from this nation you had no hand in. Yet talk smack on it, wanting death to it! Perhaps now you can see why your “Death to America” chant doesn’t sit well here? A word to the wise, “If you don’t like America leave…and don’t let the door hit you on the way out.”

God bless America! and if I can tell you as clearly as I can, get to hell out, never return and stay in the shithole hell hole you and your ancestors came from”.