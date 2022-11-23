Why DeSantis’s Covid Policy Remains Relevant America’s still living with the damage done by lockdowns. Now China’s endgame is coming. (WSJ, Holman W. Jenkins, Jr.); Likelihood of seeking medical
attention was virus-dependent: higher for influenza; lower for coronavirus & RSV (4%), 5% of respiratory virus infections & 21% influenza infections medically attended; was COVID ubiquitous in 2020?
Was the lockdown lunatic response wrong all along? I and Kulldorff and Atlas etc. said so, March and April 2020, that the lockdowns had to be stopped immediately. Why? It is clear now COVID was circulating maybe as early as 2018 and for sure early 2019 globally and we as societies, were already experienced with it immunologically and immune at some level. Every single lockdown action by our government in US, Canada, Canada, Australia, all nations save Sweden, was wrong. Florida was late but got it near right but late. Some praise is due to Ron. I think Noem too.
https://www.wsj.com/articles/ron-desantis-covid-pandemic-leadership-china-lockdowns-florida-2024-vaccines-virus-beijing-hospitals-11668805290?mod=opinion_lead_pos10
‘The results wouldn’t be published until a few months after Covid arrived in early 2020, but Columbia University’s Jeffrey Shaman and colleagues produced a study in 2016-18 showing that only 5% of cold-symptom sufferers and 21% of people with flu-like symptoms sought medical attention.
Had the data been available in the pandemic’s earliest days, it would have reinforced what should have been everybody’s first assumption after reflecting on their own medical behavior. If most people with mild symptoms weren’t seeing doctors, not only was Covid less deadly than being reported, it was likely already out of the bag globally and unstoppable even in countries where it had yet to be formally identified.’
When most people come down with flu-like symptoms, they don’t see a doctor. That’s why any measure of how many have been infected with the Wuhan virus will tend to be relatively misleading. America’s biggest Chinatown is in New York City. More than a million Chinese tourists visit the city every year; dozens of locals likely return weekly from trips to see family and business associates in Wuhan. The Wuhan virus reportedly can take 14 days to incubate; according to Chinese reports, carriers have been identified who can spread the disease without appearing sick. If you are a New York resident, are you taking comfort that, as of Tuesday, no cases have been confirmed in the city? Of course not.
Once the immediate fire is out, debate will turn to China’s unprecedented social experiment. Did the order to stop travel out of Wuhan come too late? Officials quickly had to broaden the area covered—just five days after settling on Wuhan and its 11 million people they expanded the quarantine to cover a region of 50 million—so the evidence is strong that the initial decision was at least tardy. But can any inland city the size of Wuhan be effectively quarantined when 200 million Chinese now own private cars? Only an authoritarian government, it is said, would even try. But the alternative approach, as adopted during the SARS epidemic 17 years ago, of focusing on identifying and isolating individual carriers also plays to the authoritarian heavy hand. Under either approach, China’s Orwellian social credit system and its growing online and offline monitoring capabilities suggest new possibilities for contagion control in the future.
The Cure for the Chinese Flu
While I applaud Gov DeSantis & Dr Ladapo and even contribute monthly both have been a disappointment and have ignored my patients who have NO VOICE in Florida. Dr Kimberly Biss MD ObGyn and Dr Dan McDyer ObGyn BOTH agree with this my position and they too document similar observations in their FLORIDA practices.
Ladapo & DeSantis please follow the lead of Senator Ron Johnson and Military Whistleblower Theresa Long MD that have spoken out on the horrible outcomes of the C19 inoculations in women of reproductive age, pregnant women and preborn babies.
Ladapo & DeSantis you have sorely missed the mark of my patients. You have ignored the data I have provided you for almost a year.
Ladapo & DeSantis the GREATEST EVER ethical breach in world history is the global perpetration pushing mass C19 genetic experiment in pregnancy. Yet you remain SILENT just collecting your political fodder for drawing attention to the children.
Ladapo & DeSsntis - you have children & wives. Where did your children come from? Ask them. They will shed some light upon my concerns. Your children came from your wives’ wombs where an ounce of prevention is worth 333,000 pounds of cure.
James A Thorp MD
BOARD CERTIFIED OBGYN
BOARD CERTIFIED NATERNAL FETAL MEDICINE
DeSantis provided leadership at the height of the pandemic that was lacking across the nation, including from the Trump administration, he brought individual liberty and freedom concerns into the public health policy debates that previously had a myopic, singular focus on avoiding the microbiology of the planet. An ultimately predictable futile mitigation strategy. For that he deserves much credit.
But his Florida public policy response victories were offset by both the passage of freedom-endangering legislation, the vaccine registry law enacted in 2021, that provides authorities a database of the vaccinated to be used as it sees fit. And the retention of the absolute harshest, most draconian and frightful health emergency powers laws in the entire nation. Passed under Jeb! Bush in 2002, preceding subsequent model legislation adopted by most other states. Not even NY, MI, IL, HI or CA give health authorities as much power to deprive citizens of basic civil liberties and rights as FL's 2002 law allows. The model that other states adopted rejected the FL law, considered overreaching and harsh, dangerous to democracy. FL law provides for concentration camps, forced injections, deprivation of most rights and liberties if health officials say so. Move over, Australia, Florida law currently rivals that level of authorized repression.
The only thing that saved Floridians from sharing the Australia experience was the discretion of one man, Gov. DeSantis. He *chose* not to use the powers he had available to him. Powers that a literal crack whore, Andrew Gillum, would've had in his hands had 30,000 fewer voters chosen DeSantis in 2018. He'd have had more legal standing to repress Floridians than Cuomo/Hochul, Newsome, Whitmore, Pritzker and Ige had, all of whom had many emergency power mandates struck down by their state supreme courts. There is no such check on leaders in Florida. And DeSantis won't be governor after 2026, maybe as soon as 2024.
If DeSantis wants to secure his legacy of Florida remaining a free state after his administration ends he MUST push for repeal of Florida's most repressive in the nation health emergency power laws in 2023. Lest a successor exercise their discretion differently, more abusively than he did.
Here's what needs to change, how it came about:
Press article on SB 1262 and other states passing health emergency power bills in 2002. Florida's had little to no opposition.
2002 - CS/SB 1262: Public Health Emergency
Went into this chapter:
