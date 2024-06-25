Why did and would the Biden Administration View Trump Supporters as “Domestic Terrorism Threats”? Shocking Docs from Disbanded DHS Deep State Group Reveal this
This is what we are up against & this is what Biden INC. has done to then enable the spy agencies to spy on us and come at us; simply because we question them, that we are religious? in the military?
EXCLUSIVE – New Docs from Disbanded DHS Deep State Group Reveal the Biden Admin Views Trump Supporters as “Domestic Terrorism Threats” - America First Legal (aflegal.org)
Alexander MAGA COVID News; a PCR manufactured COVID pandemic is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
If you wish to give a donation to help me you can at:
Zelle:
sr7283@gmail.com
Or Ko-Fi
Ko-fi.com/drpauleliasalexander
Or to my address at:
150 South 8th Street
Unit 170
Lewiston, New York
14092
Alexander MAGA COVID News; a PCR manufactured COVID pandemic is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Is anyone surprised? Hasn’t the past four-five years demonstrated what the deep state (embedded government) is capable of? Haven’t people looked at what government has done since Wilson? Are we not surprised to learn that Kennedy was whacked and that Johnson crafted the Viet Nam war only to be outdone by Bush? What really has to happen is that the patriots within these organs of government have to provide the people the information/tools to expose where the evil lies and the direction how to remove this pox. Pax
These laws are similar to Bill C-63 in Canada. If passed, they would enable our legal system to arrest and accuse individuals based on pre-crime. I'm uncertain whether this is worse or comparable to the practices of the Stasi.