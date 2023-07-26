Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

Dave aka Geezermann
Jul 26, 2023

Hospitals and nursing homes were incentivized monetarily to run up the "covid death" numbers, hospitals were paid for positive tests, admissions, using Remdesivir, etc. When I was in the ER exactly two years ago today, the doctor in charge was adamant that I needed to be admitted and transferred to a larger hospital.

He didn't like it one bit when I refused and made them discharge me. I was forced to sign the paperwork saying I refused treatment. I had already been given oxygen and a lung X-ray.

I drove myself home.

Crixcyon
Jul 26, 2023Edited

Why? Because they were paid by the DoD, HHS, big pharma, the gates foundation and other government terrorists to murder as many as they could. Nursing homes and hospitals are being turned into anchored death ships. No excuses for ANY hospital/nursing home workers knowing about this and closing their eyes, hearts and minds.

