Robert Kennedy Jr. joining Trump seemed like a jolt and tremendous but I argue today Kennedy Jr. has failed, and lost lots f shine, he lost his integrity allowing to be silenced, and they did SILENCE you Bobby Jr., and it is very shocking…for there is no job, no promise of a job, no amount of large audience to talk in front of, NOTHING, no money, nothing, based on your prior integrity on the COVID fraud and deadly Malone et al. vaccine, that could or should have bought your silence. I deeply admire you for your past advocacy, but you have fallen to the filth of politics. You have allowed politics to play into your stature and I argue your stature is now weakened.

It is shocking that there is a CONCERTED effort to pretend COVID did not happen and that the lockdowns did not kill or school closures or business closures or the Malone et al. vaccine. Devastating and I am so outraged by this. That political people can think thye can fuck us this way!

Trump and his surrogates and soldiers and sycophants and campaign not touching COVID or OWS and even me being booted denied from RNC to talk, what a disaster, was bad bad bad, but your silence is deafening. Troubling.

Sorry Bobby Jr., I regard you as we know each other and you are a good man, you seek to do good by people, but they sullied you, a reputation you created over many years.

And I state this as one of Trump’s strongest advocates, at present working situations on the floor in Pennsylvania and Georgia to get out the Christian and Evangelical vote. As he is the best option we have today!

No amount of effort can ever sweep COVID, the deadly OWS and deadly Malone et al. mRNA vaccine under the rug, you cannot whitewash it from history, I and we will not let you. You will need to deal with this…there will be accountability in courts, at ballot boxes…we will have it.

mRNA technology gene-based mRNA vaccines by Malone, Bourla, Pfizer, Bancel, Moderna et al. are here to stay & they will destroy HUMANITY! damages our DNA, genome! Listen to JJ Couey, Crawford, Yeadon,

