She offended everything about his religious beliefs so he shot her dead, cold blood.

This one case I re-highlight for a reason. It is up to you to connect the dots. Because there are more radical and extremist and killer versions now brought to us in the ILLEGALS, by Obama and Biden and we have one way out, to close border, and deport every single illegal to ensure we get them out…for they will KILL Americans, will rape Americans…you cannot fix this, they need 1000 more years where they come from to see if they can domesticate. We have brought many with 6th century medieval barbarian minds to the 20th and 21st century. The outcome can only be disaster.

This stack is a public service announcement. To share.

The reaction is not to bring them ‘with’ us. The result will be gang rapes, stabbings, brutalization of our daughters and women, and murder of us. It is booked. Noor told you his mentality. Nothing you can do to fix it.

Please ensure you know about the 2nd amendment. Your legal rights and how to manage a firearm legally and how to defend life when it is threatened.

‘Justine Damond called police to report a possible crime occurring near her house. Officers arrived, and Noor, at some point, and for an as yet unknown reason, allegedly fired his gun, striking Damond in the abdomen and ultimately killing her.

When she was shot, Damond was standing, in her pajamas, talking to an officer on the driver's side of the squad car. Noor, in the passenger's seat, allegedly fired, shooting Damond through the driver's side door, three sources with knowledge of the incident told The Star Tribune.

Noor did not activate his body camera – as required by the department in all use-of-force scenarios – and his patrol car’s dashcam did not capture the pivotal moments, either.’

‘In his short time with the Minneapolis Police, Noor has had three complaints filed against him – two that are still open. The other was closed and Noor wasn’t disciplined.

On May 25, a woman accused Noor of assault and battery because he “grabbed her right wrist and upper arm” and inflamed a pre-existing shoulder injury while officers were forcibly removing her from her home and bringing her to a hospital.’

