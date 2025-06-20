Are we being fed BS constantly, just word games when NOTHING will change? Is the game really to make mRNA part of our daily lives in Trump 2.0 and these people who hold these positions now in our health agencies, their job is to bullshit us into silence and compliance, and make that happen while we think they are there to clean things up and fix things? When will they do opposite? I do not know. What is your view? I do not play with words, I see the FDA and NIH and CDC etc. as the same under Trump and Biden, no change. Just frills. And camera.

mRNA vaccine still remains. Deadly as it is with more expansion planned (self replicating, self-amplifying mRNA) and one of the inventors of the mRNA technology is on the ACIP committee. Is this the Twilight zone?

Reports are that the Merck vaccine Enfanzia or clesrovimab or ENFLONSIA (all 3 names are the same) a long-acting monoclonal antibody (mAb) has a near 12% severe adverse reaction profile. Did FDA know this? Will the new IMO compromised ACIP approve this?

Why were there 50% more deaths in the clesrovimab group over placebo and what are the 11.5% serious adverse events in clesrovimab vaccine arm? see charts below.

‘ENFLONSIA is a preventive monoclonal antibody designed to protect infants against a spectrum of RSV disease severity, including worsening disease requiring hospitalization

ENFLONSIA is the first and only RSV preventive option administered to infants using the same dose regardless of weight

RAHWAY, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Merck (NYSE: MRK), known as MSD outside of the United States and Canada, today announced the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved ENFLONSIA™ (clesrovimab-cfor) for the prevention of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) lower respiratory tract disease in neonates (newborns) and infants who are born during or entering their first RSV season. ENFLONSIA is a preventive, long-acting monoclonal antibody (mAb) designed to provide direct, rapid and durable protection through 5 months, a typical RSV season, with the same 105 mg dose regardless of weight. A typical RSV season usually spans autumn to spring of the next year.’

Merck said:

‘ENFLONSIA demonstrated a reduction in incidence of RSV-associated medically attended lower respiratory infections (MALRI) requiring ≥1 indicator of lower respiratory infection (LRI) or severity compared to placebo through 5 months (primary endpoint) by 60.5% (95% CI: 44.2, 72.0, p<0.001) (incidence rates: ENFLONSIA, 0.026; placebo, 0.065).

ENFLONSIA demonstrated a reduction in RSV-associated hospitalizations through 5 months (key secondary endpoint) by 84.3% (95% CI: 66.7, 92.6, p<0.001) (incidence rates: ENFLONSIA, 0.004; placebo, 0.024), showing increasing efficacy with increasing disease severity.’

See ClinicalTrials.gov:

Study Results | Efficacy and Safety of Clesrovimab (MK-1654) in Infants (MK-1654-004) | ClinicalTrials.gov

___

You must not wait for another catastrophic crisis (at times manufactured but we are prevented from making our own basic personal decisions or accessing needed drugs and response tools) to catch you off-guard. We must take charge and be prepared today so that we can enjoy peace of mind tomorrow.

Enter the Wellness Company as a solution and a willing participant in the health care conversation. The Wellness Company, launched in 2022, offers health care, prescriptions, and supplements, all backed by research



The Wellness Company isn’t chasing profits — it’s trying to help people recover. While the government continues pushing vaccines, The Wellness Company is focusing on real solutions.

From telemedicine, prescriptions, memberships, and supplements, TWC is leading America with alternative choices to the traditional health care model.

Please consider support of a good PATRIOT company (in this PATRIOT economy) Drs. McCullough, Risch, Thorp, myself support (they are our sponsors), The Wellness Company; see the emergency preparation kit (key component being antibiotics you were denied by doctors, pharmacists, governments during the fraud COVID), first aid kit, travel emergency kit, contagion control kit etc. Please consider the SPIKE SUPPORT (spike protein DETOX dissolving spike from mRNA vaccine, this is critical to remove spike form the mRNA vaccine/and DNA viral vector) formula with NATTOKINASE as well as the triple formula (SPIKE SUPPORT, BROMELAIN, CIRCUMIN)

If you wish to give a donation to help me, you can at:

Zelle:

sr7283@gmail.com

Or Ko-Fi

Ko-fi.com/drpauleliasalexander

Or to my address at:

150 South 8th Street

Unit 170

Lewiston, New York

14092

Alternatively, please consider going from an UNPAID subscriber or follower to a PAID at $5 per month or $30 per year. This can provide me help. If this is not possible at this time, this is ok, please remain a subscriber for FREE and there is no difference between FREE and PAID. No restrictions.