<6 months (to confer immunity from mother), is high-risk with a reported 54% of serious adverse effects based on pharmacovigilance study using the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS);

But the data had accumulated and also in the Pfizer study that there was high-risk of pre-term birth, serious problems to the developing baby, so why did the FDA still approve this vaccine knowing the risk to mother and baby in utero? What is Makary going to do about this now? GSK ended its clinical trial on this drug due to the risks to mother and infant in utero yet the FDA still went ahead and approved it for Pfizer? Why? Who paid who? Who at FDA was paid off to look away from the harms data? Why did Biden’s CDC Director Dr. Mandy Cohen approve this RSV vaccine for pregnant women given the evidence landscape that had accumulated? Did she not read the accumulated science on this? Where is and was the cost-benefit analysis? B anyone in this?

Once again, I argue that many, most of the drugs and vaccines approved and endorsed by the CDC, NIH, overall approved by FDA and HHS across the USA the last 40 to 50 years may not be effective or safe as proclaimed, and due to regulatory capture, fraud, conflicts of interest etc. and must be reviewed, the data re-examined, the analysis re-done as to benefit versus harms. This is where RFK Jr. can make a real difference and reset the chess board to safeguard Americans.

Note this:

‘GSK stopped developing a vaccine for pregnant women to protect newborns against syncytial virus (RSV) after identifying an increased risk of preterm births. Pfizer won approval of its nearly identical vaccine after the company said the increased rate of preterm births in its trials was statistically insignificant.’ GSK and Pfizer RSV Vaccines for Pregnant Women Increased Risk of Preterm Births — GSK Ended Its Trials, but FDA Approved Pfizer Shots • Children's Health Defense

RSV Prefusion F Protein–Based Maternal Vaccine — Preterm Birth and Other Outcomes | New England Journal of Medicine

If GSK pulled it, stopped it early due to harms, why would Pfizer get approval by FDA? Why did the CDC under Cohen in Biden administration approve this? It defies logic.

Glaxo stopped their study due to the preterm birth safety signal, yet Pfizer was approved? Moreover, Pfizer reported high rates of pre-term births etc. (Alami et al.) Almost identical study. How come they got approved?

Dr. Peter McCullough:

“Vaccination of the mother for passive immunization of the infant is an unnecessary and risky strategy that will undoubtedly lead to fetal loss or premature deliveries when deployed on a large scale.

“As a clinician, my greatest concern with any vaccination in pregnancy is provocation of fever, which is one of the most common determinants of preterm labor and in some cases fetal loss or premature delivery.”

And why did Pfizer not tell the pregnant women they were enrolling as part of the study of the KNOWN pre-term risks given the GSK and similar data was already out there?

‘Some experts have criticised Pfizer for not informing pregnant women in its trial of maternal respiratory syncytial virus vaccine that trials of a similar vaccine were halted over a potential risk of preterm birth. Others think that notification would have been premature and caused unnecessary anxiety. Hristio Boytchev reports

A debate has broken out over whether Pfizer should have told pregnant women participating in its trial of maternal respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) vaccination that a trial of a similar vaccine was halted over a safety signal around preterm birth, The BMJ can report. Both GSK and Pfizer were developing recombinant RSV F protein vaccines to inoculate pregnant women and protect their babies against RSV, a major cause of infant death globally.’

So why would healthy pregnant women need this RSV vaccine in the first place when there was no conferred benefit over risk (the risk calculus skewed to all risk, no benefit) and when there is/was strong evidence of premature birth?

The baby in utero is being harmed by this Pfizer’s Abrysvo RSV vaccine; RFK Jr., Makary et al. must move to review these findings asap and pull this from market. This is where POTUS Trump must be crystal clear, that all of these prior drugs and vaccine and devices must be re-examine and removed from market.

We cannot forget people like Dr. Naiomi Wolf (Daily Clout and her research team) and Dr. Jim Thorp, expert gynecologist, who have been pointing to the harms of the COVID mRNA technology vaccine in harming the mother and baby in utero.

Reporting:

‘For pregnancy-specific AEs, preterm birth was the most frequently reported (12.8%), followed by AE terms such as preterm premature rupture of membranes and caesarean section (each at 3.3%), and cervical dilatation, haemorrhage during pregnancy and uterine contractions during pregnancy (each at 1.4%). Our disproportionality analysis indicated signals for various AEs, particularly preterm birth, indicating that reports of preterm birth in conjunction with RSVpreF vaccination were observed more frequently than statistically expected.’

‘A closer look at the reported preterm birth cases showed a median interval time of 3 days between vaccination and AE onset, with two-thirds of the reports occurring within the first week after immunisation. In contrast, clinical trial data indicated that most reported preterm births occurred more than 30 days post-vaccination.8 Additionally, our disproportionality analysis, which compared the reporting frequency of specific vaccine-event pairs relative to the overall reporting frequencies in the VAERS database, highlighted a potential safety signal for preterm birth, with reports of this event occurring more frequently than expected for the RSVpreF vaccine.’

‘Safety surveillance of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) vaccine among pregnant individuals: a real-world pharmacovigilance study using the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System

Abdallah Alami 1, Santiago Pérez-Lloret 2 3, Donald R Mattison 4 5’

‘Abstract (Alami et al.)

Objectives: To describe the post-marketing safety profile of respiratory syncytial virus prefusion F (RSVpreF) vaccine among pregnant individuals.

Design: This study analysed adverse event (AE) reports submitted to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) database following RSVpreF immunisation from 1 September 2023 to 23 February 2024.

Setting: VAERS, as a national spontaneous vaccine safety surveillance system, provides insights into the safety profile of the RSVpreF vaccine in a real-world setting.

Participants: Surveillance data included all AE reports submitted to VAERS in pregnant individuals following vaccination.

Exposure: Receipt of RSVpreF vaccine among pregnant individuals in the USA.

Primary and secondary outcome measures: Descriptive statistics were used to assess all AE reports with RSVpreF, including frequency, gestational age at vaccination, time to AE onset, reported outcomes and proportion of serious reports. Data mining techniques were employed to identify disproportionate reporting of RSVpreF-event pairs. Reports of preterm births were clinically reviewed.

Results: VAERS received 77 reports pertaining to RSVpreF vaccination in pregnant individuals, with 42 (54.55%) classified as serious. The most frequently reported non-pregnancy-specific AEs were headache, injection site erythema and injection site pain. For pregnancy-specific AEs, preterm birth was the most frequently reported (12.8%), followed by AE terms such as preterm premature rupture of membranes and caesarean section (each at 3.3%), and cervical dilatation, haemorrhage during pregnancy and uterine contractions during pregnancy (each at 1.4%). Our disproportionality analysis indicated signals for various AEs, particularly preterm birth, indicating that reports of preterm birth in conjunction with RSVpreF vaccination were observed more frequently than statistically expected. Most of the reported preterm births were moderate to late, occurring between 32 and less than 37 weeks of gestation. The median time from immunisation to the onset of preterm birth was 3 days, with two-thirds of cases reported within a week of vaccination.

Conclusions:

The AEs reported to VAERS among pregnant individuals vaccinated with RSVpreF largely aligned with the safety profile observed in prelicensure studies; however, this analysis also highlights the previously observed safety signal for preterm birth. Active surveillance studies focusing on maternal and perinatal outcomes are needed to further evaluate this signal and guide future clinical recommendations.’

See also:

