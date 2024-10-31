Why did the powers at be not inform Obama in this clip instead of him partaking in murder of children & being jammed up, that the fraud lilliputian next to him & Malone Bourla Bancel Sahin Weissman et
al. were shilling and pushing a mRNA technology gene-based mRNA vaccine that was not safety tested, was ineffective & was deadly? Why did they set Obama up for he is culpable; LIONESS of JUDAH
Why did Malone, Kariko, Sahin, Bourla et al. set Obama up this way? To have Obama say the dangerous things he said, the utter crap, falsehood…to deceive him that way, alike how they deceived Trump…
excellent sharing in stack by LIONESS of JUDAH Ministry:
Obama: "It's safe. It's effective. This Vaccine Is Tailored For Kids."
Link:
‘Remember when these Satanic monsters Barack Obama and Anthony Fauci visited schools urging parents to get their children injected with mRNA Nanoparticle BIOWEAPON?
“ Thanks to the work of the Biden Administration, Dr. Fauci we already have millions of kids around the country who have gotten vaccinated…It’s safe. It’s effective. This vaccine is tailored for kids.”’
Link:
___
Well, the evidence suggests that O’Vomit was a COA creation, so if he turned out to be a lying, murderous traitor, should we really be surprised?
My Leftist sick fuck of an ex wife got my two young children vaccinated (when I was out of town) because she heard these two murderous morons claim it was safe and tailored for children. Will NEVER forgive her for that and have not spoken to her since.