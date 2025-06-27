Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dr. Paul Alexander's avatar
Dr. Paul Alexander
1h

So, we need not to rush to judgement and let the facts emerge. I grant that. But there are questions here that need to be answered, and my first response is NOT to blame ICE. But we need to know the details so that real facts are reported in media space. Reports are that this person was arrested and was trafficking hard narcotics and so there is a back story as to ICE removal I am seeing. That it was legit. So let us be careful on this reporting. Reports are that he was legitimately slated for removal from US due to his crimes.

Again, this is in the media space and let us not jump to conclusions. It is a shocking story on its face. But let the real facts come out especially as to if he was given proper care, what were his underlying medical conditions, how was he treated, was he given care when in distress etc.? I want to believe that he was NOT mistreated first!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Clive Bragdon's avatar
Clive Bragdon
1h

I wonder if this guy took the kill shots... hmm

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
12 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Paul
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture