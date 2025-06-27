‘The Canadian, identified as 49-year-old Johnny Noviello, was found unresponsive Monday at the Federal Detention Center in Miami and was attended to by medical staff, but was pronounced dead the same day, ICE said in a statement Wednesday.’

The cause of death remains under investigation.’

So, we need not to rush to judgement and let the facts emerge. I grant that. But there are questions here that need to be answered, and my first response is NOT to blame ICE. But we need to know the details so that real facts are reported in media space. Reports are that this person was arrested and was trafficking hard narcotics and so there is a back story as to ICE removal I am seeing. That it was legit. So let us be careful on this reporting. Reports are that he was legitimately slated for removal from US due to his crimes.

Again, this is in the media space and let us not jump to conclusions. It is a shocking story on its face. But let the real facts come out especially as to if he was given proper care, what were his underlying medical conditions, how was he treated, was he given care when in distress etc.? I want to believe that he was NOT mistreated first!

‘Global Affairs Canada said it was “aware of the death of a Canadian citizen in Florida” and was in contact with U.S. authorities to gather information. It would not provide further details due to privacy considerations.’

ICE said it provided notification of Noviello's death to the Canadian consulate by telephone. The Federal Detention Center in Miami is roughly a 12-minute drive from the nearest hospital, Jackson Memorial, according to Google Maps.

"Comprehensive medical care is provided from the moment individuals arrive and throughout the entirety of their stay" in detention, ICE said, including 24-hour emergency care and access to medical appointments.’

"At no time during detention is a detained illegal alien denied emergent care."

A more fulsome report on Noviello's death will be made available to the public online within 90 days as required by U.S. law.

ICE said Noviello had been a lawful permanent resident of the U.S. since 1991, after entering the country through legal visa status in 1988. However, it also said he was facing removal for being convicted of drug charges "as a non-immigrant overstay."

He was convicted of drug trafficking and other charges in Volusia County, Florida, in 2023 and sentenced to 12 months in prison, ICE said.

In May of this year, Noviello was arrested by ICE at the Florida Department of Corrections probation office and charged with removability due to his earlier conviction.’

The Trump administration has stepped up immigration enforcement by seeking to swiftly deport migrants who have been charged or convicted of serious crimes, particularly drug charges and murder.

Trump has pledged to deport millions of people allegedly living in the U.S. illegally.

According to Volusia County court records accessed online, Noviello was arrested in November 2017 along with his father on allegations the pair were selling opioid painkillers out of their Daytona Beach used auto dealership.

Drug Enforcement Administration agents said Noviello obtained oxycodone, morphine and other pills by paying associates to obtain and fill prescriptions, and then provide those drugs to him.

Noviello was charged with trafficking oxycodone and other illegal drugs, as well as racketeering and using a two-way communication device to facilitate criminal activity. He pleaded guilty to all charges in September 2023 after withdrawing an earlier plea of not guilty.

In February of this year, a judge granted Noviello's request to convert the remainder of his two-year supervised community control sentence to probation.’