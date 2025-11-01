Key overall finding:

‘Of 18 deaths eligible for analysis, 11 occurred in children following the schedule (2.28 per 100,000 person-years), and seven occurred in undervaccinated children (2.57 per 100,000 person-years).

Mortality rates among children following the schedule were not significantly different from those of undervaccinated children when excluding deaths with unknown causes (IRR = 1.29, 95% CI = 0.33-4.99)’…’results do not indicate a difference in risk of all-cause mortality among fully vaccinated versus undervaccinated children.’

Is Senator Cassidy aware of this study, in case not, I offer it to him. Please review Senator Cassidy. I offer to RFK Jr. too and Makary and Oz and Bhattacharya and Prasad. In case these guys are too busy at the wine and cheeses and photo ops and bullshit townhalls and bullshit pressers on Tylenol (as you seek to cover up for vaccines and Malone Bourla Bancel Moderna Pfizer et al. mRNA vaccine that it is your job to entrench within the US way of life…sssshhhh, did I just spill the beans?). Hope it helps them focus.

The study ‘included children born January 1, 2004 through December 31, 2009, enrolled in the Vaccine Safety Datalink (VSD) from birth through 18 months of age…examined vaccination patterns during the first 18 months of life among 8 vaccines, and identified deaths occurring between 19 and 48 months of age…excluded children with complex chronic conditions, contraindications to vaccination, and deaths due to injuries, congenital anomalies, or diseases with onset prior to 19 months of age…calculated mortality rates among children with different patterns of immunization, and incidence rate ratios (IRR) using the Cox proportional hazards model for children vaccinated according to the schedule versus undervaccinated children, adjusting for outpatient healthcare utilization, influenza vaccination, sex, and VSD site.’

‘Among 312,388 children in the study, 199,661 (64%) were vaccinated according to the schedule, and 112,727 (36%) were delayed or not vaccinated for at least one vaccine dose.

‘Of 18 deaths eligible for analysis, 11 occurred in children following the schedule (2.28 per 100,000 person-years), and seven occurred in undervaccinated children (2.57 per 100,000 person-years).

Mortality rates among children following the schedule were not significantly different from those of undervaccinated children when excluding deaths with unknown causes (IRR = 1.29, 95% CI = 0.33-4.99), as well as when including deaths with unknown causes (IRR = 0.84, 95% CI = 0.32-2.99).’

___

You must not wait for another catastrophic crisis (at times manufactured but we are prevented from making our own basic personal decisions or accessing needed drugs and response tools) to catch you off-guard. We must take charge and be prepared today so that we can enjoy peace of mind tomorrow.

Enter the Wellness Company as a solution and a willing participant in the health care conversation. The Wellness Company, launched in 2022, offers health care, prescriptions, and supplements, all backed by research



The Wellness Company isn’t chasing profits — it’s trying to help people recover. While the government continues pushing vaccines, The Wellness Company is focusing on real solutions.

From telemedicine, prescriptions, memberships, and supplements, TWC is leading America with alternative choices to the traditional health care model.

Please consider support of a good PATRIOT company (in this PATRIOT economy) Drs. McCullough, Risch, Thorp, myself support (they are our sponsors), The Wellness Company; see the emergency preparation kit (key component being antibiotics you were denied by doctors, pharmacists, governments during the fraud COVID), first aid kit, travel emergency kit, contagion control kit etc. Please consider the SPIKE SUPPORT (spike protein DETOX dissolving spike from mRNA vaccine, this is critical to remove spike form the mRNA vaccine/and DNA viral vector) formula with NATTOKINASE as well as the triple formula (SPIKE SUPPORT, BROMELAIN, CIRCUMIN)

If you wish to give a donation to help me, you can at:

Zelle:

sr7283@gmail.com

Or Ko-Fi

Ko-fi.com/drpauleliasalexander

Or to my address at:

150 South 8th Street

Unit 170

Lewiston, New York

14092

Alternatively, please consider going from an UNPAID subscriber or follower to a PAID at $5 per month or $30 per year. This can provide me help. If this is not possible at this time, this is ok, please remain a subscriber for FREE and there is no difference between FREE and PAID. No restrictions.