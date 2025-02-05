with COVID-19 infection rates. While not establishing causal relationships, the findings raise concerns regarding vaccine-induced undetected severe cardiovascular side-effects and underscore the already established causal relationship between vaccines and myocarditis, a frequent cause of unexpected cardiac arrest in young individuals.'"

‘An increase of 25% was detected in both call types during January–May 2021, compared with the years 2019–2020.’

Do you think the increased calls were due to the mRNA transfection LNP vaccine?

Weekly counts of cardiac arrest calls (five-week centered moving-average), COVID-19 cases (three-week centered moving-average), and vaccination doses (three-week centered moving-average) for those between 16 and 39 during: A) the study period (January 1st, 2019, to June 20th, 2021) and B) the third COVID-19 wave and vaccination distribution period (October 18th, 2020, to June 20th, 2021). COVID-19 Coronavirus disease 2019.

Increased emergency cardiovascular events among under-40 population in Israel during vaccine rollout and third COVID-19 wave | Scientific Reports

Also:

‘We perform matched case-control studies and find increased risks of myocarditis and pericarditis during the first week following vaccination, and particularly after the second dose, with adjusted odds ratios of myocarditis of 8.1 (95% confidence interval [CI], 6.7 to 9.9) for the BNT162b2 and 30 (95% CI, 21 to 43) for the mRNA-1273 vaccine. The largest associations are observed for myocarditis following MODERNA mRNA-1273 vaccination in persons aged 18 to 24 years. Estimates of excess cases attributable to vaccination also reveal a substantial burden of both myocarditis and pericarditis across other age groups and in both males and females.’

Age and sex-specific risks of myocarditis and pericarditis following Covid-19 messenger RNA vaccines | Nature Communications

