Why do you think there was increased emergency cardiovascular events among under-40 population in Israel during mRNA vaccine rollout and third COVID-19 wave? see Sun et al. (LANCET): "Using Negative
Binomial regression models, the weekly emergency call counts were significantly associated with the rates of 1st and 2nd mRNA vaccine doses administered to this age group but were not
with COVID-19 infection rates. While not establishing causal relationships, the findings raise concerns regarding vaccine-induced undetected severe cardiovascular side-effects and underscore the already established causal relationship between vaccines and myocarditis, a frequent cause of unexpected cardiac arrest in young individuals.'"
‘An increase of 25% was detected in both call types during January–May 2021, compared with the years 2019–2020.’
Do you think the increased calls were due to the mRNA transfection LNP vaccine?
Weekly counts of cardiac arrest calls (five-week centered moving-average), COVID-19 cases (three-week centered moving-average), and vaccination doses (three-week centered moving-average) for those between 16 and 39 during: A) the study period (January 1st, 2019, to June 20th, 2021) and B) the third COVID-19 wave and vaccination distribution period (October 18th, 2020, to June 20th, 2021). COVID-19 Coronavirus disease 2019.
Increased emergency cardiovascular events among under-40 population in Israel during vaccine rollout and third COVID-19 wave | Scientific Reports
Also:
‘We perform matched case-control studies and find increased risks of myocarditis and pericarditis during the first week following vaccination, and particularly after the second dose, with adjusted odds ratios of myocarditis of 8.1 (95% confidence interval [CI], 6.7 to 9.9) for the BNT162b2 and 30 (95% CI, 21 to 43) for the mRNA-1273 vaccine. The largest associations are observed for myocarditis following MODERNA mRNA-1273 vaccination in persons aged 18 to 24 years. Estimates of excess cases attributable to vaccination also reveal a substantial burden of both myocarditis and pericarditis across other age groups and in both males and females.’
Age and sex-specific risks of myocarditis and pericarditis following Covid-19 messenger RNA vaccines | Nature Communications
Because most of the population are cattle.
The first batches of mRNA poisons (from late 2020 up to today) were designed to present experimental alteration to your inner body (DNA/RNA) if you wish. For some nothing much happened and for some they were murdered by these poisons.
There is NO ONE explaining this (why some died and why some weren't affected) other than the independent sources who have been diligent in cracking into this operation of government sponsored terrorism and MURDER.
The next batch of mRNA poisons will be A/i generated and they will be injected as part of a new objective to change your bio-dome into a cancer growing machine, not a cancer preventing machine. There is chilling info on the BioNTech web site and even in their letter to shareholders as they are expecting this technology to be available by the end of this year.
Remember, the Covid Dossier specifically reminds us that all the bio-terror countermeasures are still in full effect at least until 2029. Meaning all the elements are in place to force another fake covid-like pandemic and inject everyone with these drugs of death.
So where is Trump and RFK on all this? Nowhere to be found. I would think the prospects of this event that will be used to murder tens of millions would be of the utmost priority.