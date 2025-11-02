The real boss above. Next POTUS.

Who, who convinced POTUS Trump and Biden to mass vaccinate (well, transfect for this is really about transfection), into the teeth of an ongoing epidemic (this was no pandemic) and if we believe it was a virus, who did this? You never ever vaccinate when there is circulating pathogen when there is prevailing infectious pressure as the immune response is mounting and developing, for it can never ever develop its full affinity, the vaccinal induced antibodies can never arrive at maximal binding to the target antigen and thus will be sub-optimal as to population immune pressure. We greatly underestimated and disregarded the delicate exquisite dance and interplay and synergism symbiotic relationship between mounting host population immunity and pathogen, both feeding back onto each other and causing evolutionary structural and functional changes.

Yes, same Malone who RFK Jr. gave an ACIP post to incredible as that is, who talks about his horses bought from our tax money that I argue most of his research is scientific fraud, cannot be defended if now investigated, and the rest of them, yes, Vanden Bossche is talking about those people and THEIR mRNA deadly toxic vaccine that POTUS Trump approved under Operation Warp Speed (OWS)…

Vanden Bossche is making a potent yet potentially credible argument, that is apart and distinct from the deadly side effects (clotting, bleeding, myocarditis, pericarditis, paralysis, VITT, hyper-inflammation, IgG4 class immune tolerance switch etc.) of the Malone Bourla Pfizer et al. mRNA vaccine itself. he argues and I think credible that the mortality that can possibly accrue will dwarf that from the side effects of the vaccine. He is talking about a potential sub-variant that can cause massive death in highly COVID mRNA vaccinated nations like USA etc. Millions can possibly die who took the shots. Your immune system is basically now rewired. He is talking about anti-virals and preparation that can help. We simply must not disregard him.

Vanden Bossche:

‘can only think of one type of mutation that could further enhance viral transmissibility: a spectacular mutation capable of subverting antigen presentation altogether , thereby preventing immune recognition of all circulating (sub)variants ( note antigens such as the synthetic mRNA induced spike protein presents itself on the cell surface membrane of cells that manufacture the spike protein after the mRNA vaccination, e.g. we will be defenseless, maybe the sub-variant will have no surface antigens and will not be recognized by immune defense? potentially devastating for those vaccinated…we have a huge problem for these Malone Bancel Kariko Moderna et al. mRNA vaccines were never sterilizing, did not stop infection or transmission and never even tested for it, imagine that, fastly non-neutralizing, massively waning immunity and negative effectiveness, damaging subverting our innate and acquired adaptive immunity…insert ). As previously explained, additional glycosylation of the spike protein at highly conserved glycosylation sites has the capacity to broadly silence host immune responses, enhancing viral inter-host transmission while sustaining rapid intra-host dissemination due to the total absence of immune protection. At that stage, enhanced inter-host transmission will no longer drive immune escape and immune refocusing since the increased transmissibility of HiViCron will inevitably coincide with hyper-acute mortality in HiViCron-susceptible individuals (see Fig. 2).’

Why would RFK Jr. and Makary and Bhattacharya still be diddling and dithering and fiddling like NERO and navel gazing as to removal of mRNA vaccine from US market? Is it the Outlaw Josie Susie Wales?

‘So let us not fool ourselves into thinking that nature will simply proceed with an increasingly debilitated population, rather than intervening in a far more radical way to restore a sound equilibrium between the pathogen and the host immune system. That sound balance could have been achieved naturally through herd immunity, had humanity refrained from engaging in an insane mass-vaccination program during this pandemic.’

No, the damage resulting from this immune escape pandemic is not simply going to increase gradually….

___

