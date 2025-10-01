Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

DistantSun
32m

Good question. I will add to it: Why does the world do nothing when Christians everywhere on earth are persecuted, their churches burned down, open fire on them? It is sad and scary, actually. I am hesitating to go to a church in Michigan tomorrow, even though a view is coming to down of a saint whose name I took for confirmation. I shouldn't have to hesitate to go to a church.

Elusive1
1hEdited

The world is about control and greed. It doesn't concern (and involve) itself with atrocities and misery UNLESS there is something to be gained, and usually the involvement will be a ruse to extract what it can from that region.

The Bible says that this is Satan's world. If one only looks, you can see proof of that.

It's heartbreaking what has been taking place for centuries really. One can learn more on this at the website persecution.com, and even subscribe to their free magazine. Get informed

Thanks Paul!

