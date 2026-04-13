this is what theft of our tax-money smells like.

low level or high level folk? who? I smell corruption in this...pure. besides any move to remove illegal persons...this is what corruption, theft smells like. people going to make big theft money in this....follow the money$....whenacentralgovernmentawardthesetypesofcontracts,theycreatetheneedandissueandthenfeartopublicandthenawardthesenepotisticbagmanmoneycontractssothattheygetmoneybelowthetable...yourtaxmoney.manyofthesepeoplearejustpurebandits...masqueradingaspublicservants....theyarelikegreatwhitesharks...lurking...theylookforwaystocreateaneedtotakeyourtaxmoney.andstealitforthemselvesandenrich.thinkaboutit...followthemoney$ Corey Lewandowski was doing it...go ask him and Mile-High girl Noem how its done. they know.