Why has DHS and ICE been given 45 billion US D $$ to purchase 23 or so detention centers warehouses...I understand the need to process people who are being removed from USA as it is lots, this being
the policy, yet cant they be leased? is this 45 billion a form of kick back scheme like how Corey 'bag man' was doing it? who in the administration benefitting form that contract? who is making money?
this is what theft of our tax-money smells like.
low level or high level folk? who? I smell corruption in this...pure. besides any move to remove illegal persons...this is what corruption, theft smells like. people going to make big theft money in this....follow the money$....whenacentralgovernmentawardthesetypesofcontracts,theycreatetheneedandissueandthenfeartopublicandthenawardthesenepotisticbagmanmoneycontractssothattheygetmoneybelowthetable...yourtaxmoney.manyofthesepeoplearejustpurebandits...masqueradingaspublicservants....theyarelikegreatwhitesharks...lurking...theylookforwaystocreateaneedtotakeyourtaxmoney.andstealitforthemselvesandenrich.thinkaboutit...followthemoney$ Corey Lewandowski was doing it...go ask him and Mile-High girl Noem how its done. they know.
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