Why has Florida's Governor Ron DeSantis NOT stopped the Malone Bourla Bancel et al. mRNA technology gene-based vaccine when his Surgeon General Joe Ladapo called for hard stop? Where's the disconnect?
This makes and made no sense while Ladapo was on target and prescient! What say you? Please comment. Am I missing something? The data is clear, bullet-proof! Malone mRNA vaccine KILLS! OWS killed!
What about Remdesivir? Is it still on tap in Florida? If so, why so? It must be stopped as it is lethal, no value added, it harms!
Field Emergency Kit: https://www.twc.health/products/field-emergency-kit?ref=Paul&variant=49424736092376
DeSantis is WEF too. He runs with the same crowd Trump and Vance do. Maybe folks will begin to understand soon. Hopefully when they do, it won’t be too late.
DeSantis is a globalist wef puppet